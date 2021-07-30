David Schmalz here, writing from sunny Seaside on my third day back at the Weekly since leaving in March 2019 to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. (I wasn’t able to finish due to developing chronic tendinitis in my feet, though I did make it from the border wall to Truckee, and experienced the High Sierra in all its majesty.)
After weathering the pandemic in the Bay Area, it’s been a joy to return to both Monterey County and the Weekly—it’s the only place I’ve ever worked that feels like home.
I arrived back in the 831 on Monday evening. And since hiking is one of my things, I set out on Tuesday for Toro Park to see how Marks Canyon, home to one of my favorite trails in the area, is recovering from last year’s River Fire, which burned through roughly 90 percent of the park’s trail network.
Much to my relief, all the mature, stately oaks I saw on the trail have survived, and though the leaves on their lower branches were all dead, the upper canopy is sprouting with new life. If we ever get another good year of rain, I’m hopeful they’ll return to their former glory.
And there was another hike I had to do that day: In the evening, a couple of buddies and I ventured down to the newly reopened Pfeiffer Falls Trail in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. The trail had been closed since 2008 after being damaged by the Basin Complex Fire, and until Tuesday, I’d never had the chance to hike it.
It may have taken a while, but I’m happy to report the new trail is gorgeous: much of the trail has boardwalks, and where appropriate, a bridge and stairs. The fire-scarred redwoods lining the trail are beauties to behold, and somehow, some way, Pfeiffer Falls is flowing nicely despite the crushing drought.
For locals who haven’t yet had an opportunity to hike the trail, or those who’d love to hike it again after a 13-year hiatus, I recommend getting down there soon before the falls get Instagrammed to death and become a must-see destination for the hordes of tourists visiting Big Sur. My buddies and I saw only six other people on the trail (evenings are probably lighter than other parts of the day), and it felt like we had the place to ourselves.
It’s also approachable for just about anybody: It’s only about 1.5 miles total, whether one returns in a loop on the Valley View Trail or doubles back on the Pfeiffer Falls Trail, so it’s possible to sneak it in on a weekday evening after work.
Get down there while the gettin’ is good!
My beats shuffled a bit here in my second tour of duty, and I’m now covering agriculture, business and the economy, parks, transportation and the cities of Del Rey Oaks, Seaside and Sand City. If you’ve got any story tips, I always love to hear ’em. You can reach out to me at the address below.
Cheerio. It’s good to be back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.