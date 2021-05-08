As health restrictions ease, I’ve been reporting in-person more, friends have been trying to coax me out more often and my neighbors are having carne asada Sundays again. I don’t know if I’m there yet.
By “there,” I mean ready to say “yes” to all the in-person plans. I’ve been finding many of us are on that same spectrum—sometimes all for a backyard barbecue, while other times, it’s “let’s see in a month.”
The days are getting longer and businesses and events are returning. The itch to socialize is there for a lot of people—and entirely gone for others. But most are somewhere in the middle, trying to find their sweet spot.
I think this is the part where I’m supposed to preach patience, and that’s a pretty difficult ask more than one year into a pandemic. But there is patience to be found in not getting mad at friends or family if they disagree on restrictions and gatherings. There’s patience to be found in encountering complete strangers on the sidewalk who wear or don’t wear a mask. Judgment is the easiest reflex to jerk.
Personally, I’ll feel safer when we have herd immunity. For others who’ve been struggling to find child care, keep a business afloat, or been apart from a sick family member, it’s a different calculation. The devil is in the details. This week in Hot Picks, we’ve got suggestions for things to do and see, whether you’re heading out in-person or tuning in virtually.
