Christopher Neely here, contemplating the consequence of local elections. Every two years—whether it’s the presidential or gubernatorial cycle—the personalities, issues and scandals attached to federal and state elections steal national news headlines, drown our social media feeds and determine where we choose to sit at family holiday dinners.
Of course, in a democracy, it’s our civic responsibility to educate ourselves and cast deliberate votes in these races. However, as important as the elections are, the multi-million-dollar campaigns never fail to feel a bit absurd to me. I’ve never personally met Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Actually, I’m not sure I’ve ever even seen them in person. I know I’ve never had a conversation with them and it’s improbable that I ever will. Regardless of who won, the president of the United States would be a person who I’ve only ever been told about.
Which is why I proselytize the importance of local elections. In small towns, mayors and city council members are familiar faces—they are our neighbors. It’s probable that engaged voters have spoken with them in person. Having to face constituents at a grocery store, in a restaurant or on the sidewalk is a level of accountability that POTUS will never know.
Our choice of who to put in these seats can also have dramatic consequences for our communities. No, a new City Council member in Del Rey Oaks may not have the power to impact national gun laws. However, they could have the power to impact how our community gets clean drinking water, which is exactly what happened on March 29.
Scott Donaldson, a new Del Rey Oaks City Council member and appointee to the Monterey One Water board of directors, voted to spend $230,000 to update a supplemental environmental impact report, or SEIR, for the expansion of Pure Water Monterey, the public agency’s project that recycles sewage into clean drinking water. The project is seen by many as the long-awaited solution to the Peninsula’s water shortage. It is also seen as a threat to water utility California American Water’s proposed solution—an expensive desalination plant that currently sits in limbo.
The report is a critical step for the expansion to move forward. In April 2020, the report was presented to the same board of directors for a vote to certify. The decision was largely seen as a proxy vote for which members on the board, made up of elected officials across Monterey County, supported Cal Am’s proposed desalination plant. Del Rey Oaks’ appointee at that time, City Councilmember John Gaglioti, joined the majority who voted against certification of the report, apparently derailing the expansion.
Over the course of the next year, political winds began to shift and public support for a Pure Water Monterey expansion increased. Donaldson (and his competitors) all campaigned in favor of the expanded recycled water project. Donaldson won a seat on the council, and he won the confidence of enough fellow council members to earn an appointment to the Monterey One Water board of directors, where he has already shown himself to be a crucial swing vote on the expansion.
Donaldson said earlier this year that voting in support of the SEIR was “only the beginning.” He said he wants the recycled water project to be the solution, but is still open to hearing both sides of the debate and wants to best represent the desire of the citizens.
This is quite a consequence to come out of a local city council election in a town with less than 2,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.