On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.

Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.

For a story on the current generation of veterans in the Weekly’s Nov. 10 print edition, I spoke with a couple of people on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their transition from service to civilian life.

Nadia Mendoza spent 20 years in the Air Force as a specialist in supply and logistics. While she says that leaving a life she had known for two decades was both emotional and a bit scary—“it’s starting over”—she found a good job, joined parent-teacher committees at her children’s schools and now volunteers with the Monterey County Veterans Day Parade Committee. Francisco Narewski was an Army squad leader, was wounded in action and returned with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he tried to drink away.

He’s sober now and finishing a degree at CSU Monterey Bay. At the same time, he volunteers to help at-risk youth and as an assistant basketball coach at Hartnell College. He took part in today’s parade, but he wasn’t always so keen.

“Veterans Day and Memorial Day used to tear me apart,” he explains. “But once I realized how much support from the community we get, I enjoy Veterans Day very much.” And that is, thankfully, what the holiday has become after a long evolution.

Memorial Day began as a way to mourn the men who died during the Civil War—and there are several claims to its origins—and eventually became a day to recognize those who fell in all conflicts. A national day reserved for veterans and their service to the county, well, that would have to wait for another nine decades.

The guns of World War I fell silent by agreement on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, almost to the second. With minutes to go a few American units were still pushing the attack, with the last death coming at roughly 10:59am.

It was the War to End All Wars. So public gatherings began to be held on Nov. 11 each year to celebrate Armistice Day. That 78 percent of all American veterans alive today served during a conflict shows the folly of the nickname given to World War I at the time. Two years after the end of World War II, a veteran in Birmingham, Alabama organized a local Veterans Day, complete with a parade. The idea spread. And so, a year after the Korean War came to an end, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a measure declaring Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.

During the conflict in Vietnam, Congress approved uniform holidays to create three-day weekends. Accordingly, in 1971 Veterans Day fell on Oct. 25. The public did not take it well and lawmakers were forced to restore the original date.

At the end of 2021 there were 7.8 million veterans who served during the Middle East conflicts, 5.9 million from the Vietnam era, 933,000 dating back to Korea and 240,000 stalwarts from the World War II generation. Roughly 20,000 veterans of these periods currently live in Monterey County. As with Mendoza and Narewski, each of these generational and individual experiences in service and in transition differed.

Author James Jones, a combat veteran of World War II, recalled that “when you went in, they had the techniques that would ride you all the way to becoming a soldier. They had no comparable system when you came out. That you had to do on your own.” American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars halls became places of solace for many. In part because of quickie wartime weddings, but also because of those returning with what later generations would term PTSD, divorces spiked in 1946—twice as high as the divorce rate in 1940. But soldiers, sailors and Marines returning from the war were lauded as victors, as heroes. The men and women back honorably from Vietnam did not meet with the same enthusiasm at the time, although they too had done their duty.

Jack Murphy, a veteran and part of the county’s Military and Veterans Affairs Office, tells me a key difference between the current generation and those from the past is that in the wake of Vietnam, service in the armed forces became voluntary—and that there are more programs and services available to aid the transition. When he realized the scope of his issues, Narewski turned to Veterans Affairs for help.

“A lot of veterans, when they leave, they just want to cut their ties,” Narewski says. “That’s one of the worst things you can do.”

In Jones’ memoir, WWII—which also serves as a presentation of military art from the period—he addresses the condition of disengaged engagement. “Instead of talking about it, most men didn’t talk about it. It was not that they didn’t want to talk about it, it was that when they did, nobody understood it.” Even at a time when a sizable percentage of Americans were in uniform, only a small number were on the knife edge.

Members of my family shared the variety of experiences. Some were fortunate in timing. My dad, for example, was drafted in 1946 and out before Korea. The only lumps he took came when he messed up a tower jump demonstration with the Secretary of War looking on, much to the sergeant’s displeasure. My mom’s brother Bob was stationed at an air base in Florida during World War II. Hollywood used it as a set for a movie, with the troops stationed there as extras.

My uncle Fred was not so much a reluctant draftee as one who simply didn’t care to fold himself into a system. His number was called for service during World War II, but he failed to show up. He told authorities later that he intended to, but it was too hot that summer for basic training and he planned to arrive once temperatures cooled. Fred fought in the Battle of the Bulge then drifted back to civilian life as wayward as ever. Uncle Highlee was a paratrooper who liked to boast that he fought with all three airborne divisions in the European Theater—in a glider with the 101st on D-Day, jumping with the 82nd on Holland and the 17th over the Rhine. He remained in the Army, spending three years in Vietnam, even though he considered our nation’s involvement there wrong.

On the other hand, Uncle Harold suffered through the entire war in Japanese prison camps. He never lost the hatred distilled from that experience.

Service tasks some veterans with more and varied burdens than others. For many it remains a defining moment in their lives. As Jones wrote, “So slowly it faded, leaving behind it a whole generation who would walk into history looking backwards…peering forever over their shoulders behind them at their own lengthening shadows trailing across the earth. None of them would every really get over it.”

It is the Americans of all these generations and all these experiences we honor on Veterans Day. And it is good to see such support.

“We see now a lot more appreciation for the military,” Mendoza says. “That motivates us.” And so, like her and Narewski, they continue to serve.

