David Schmalz here. As someone who’s been a news reporter in Monterey County for most of the last decade, I am used to things moving slowly. Whether it’s the speed of bureaucracy, lawsuits, lack of capital or a combination of the three, it takes years, for most projects, before any dirt gets moved.
But as I’m now learning, a lack of capital can also make things move fast.
In the June 22 issue of the Weekly, I wrote a story about the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, aka PRFMA, and how one of its five member agencies, the Santa Cruz County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, asked for a one-time discount of $500,000 this fiscal year. The agency—the district’s Zone 7A—said it needed the funds for deferred maintenance repairs, made apparent by last winter’s storms. The agency asked the PRFMA board to reduce Zone 7A’s contribution in the coming year from $951,215 to $489,869.
Given that PRFMA only formed in 2021 and is in its infancy, and the fact that Zone 7A ratified a cost-sharing agreement with PRFMA in December 2022, the majority of the PRFMA board bristled at that idea, voting it down 3-2. (The two board members who dissented, Felipe Hernandez—who represents the flood and water conservation district—and Zach Friend, are both Santa Cruz County supervisors.)
At a June 14 meeting, when the board considered the proposal, Matt Machado, Santa Cruz County’s director of public works, sensed the board majority wasn’t going to assent to the request. He told the board that without a discount this year, Zone 7A might bail on the agreement entirely: “I don’t know what choice the county [of Santa Cruz] or [Zone] 7A will have.”
Turns out, that wasn’t a bluff: Tomorrow, June 27, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet and its agenda includes ratifying Zone 7A’s withdrawal from the cost-sharing agreement with PRFMA. Furthermore, it’s on the meeting’s consent agenda—a list of items that are typically approved in one fell swoop, unless a board member asks for additional discussion.
That was fast.
So what does this all mean? It’s not immediately clear. For one, the supervisors haven’t yet decided whether to withdraw from the agreement. But if they do, PRFMA Executive Director Mark Strudley has 60 days to authorize a report (which would be done by an outside consultant, and cost thousands of dollars) as to the feasibility of unwinding the commitments contained in the agreement. Then there are another 90 days, after the date of authorization, to submit that report to PRFMA and its member agencies.
If the report says it’s infeasible, then the district can appeal that decision to the PRFMA board. If the PRFMA board denies the appeal, then it could sue the agency of which it is a member, or, just not honor the agreement and not pay.
In other words, it’s a hot mess.
Zach Friend, who is chair of both the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors and PRFMA, says the needs “are significantly higher than the available resources for all of the projects.” Friend says residents whose homes were flooded by failed culverts (one example Machado highlighted on June 14) want those fixed just as much as those who live by the Pajaro River want the levee repaired.
“This is a reflection of underinvestment in flood control in that region,” he says. “A lot of it’s systemic.”
But Luis Alejo, a Monterey County supervisor who serves on the PRFMA board representing the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, has a different perspective.
“It is way too early in this agency’s history to attempt to withdraw commitments for funding,” Alejo says. “It sends the wrong message to the public, and to the people of Watsonville. When residents ask why work on major projects like the Pajaro River Flood Protection Project doesn’t get done sooner, it is these kinds of attempts that hold us back and have us lose focus, instead of working on getting the work done expeditiously.”
Glenn Church, a PRFMA board member and Monterey County supervisor for District 2, which includes Pajaro, thinks pulling out of the agreement, or even amending it for this fiscal year, is bad form. “It’s extremely important that when a government agency makes a contractual agreement to stick to that,” Church says. He calls the attempt to amend the agreement, or withdraw from it, “really bad public relations and really bad government.”
That said, Church is also bullish about PRFMA’s long-term prospects. “We are going to make sure this agency functions efficiently, whether or not Santa Cruz County wants to play along. It’s just that important.”
I’ll be following along to see how true that is, and will keep you apprised.
