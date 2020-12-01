Good evening,
This is staff writer Asaf Shalev, and I’ll be introducing you to Robert Daniels, Jr., a 26-year-old resident of Seaside. His local park was covered with dirt and overrun by ice plant. The city seemed to have forgotten about it. Havana-Soliz Park, on a hillside overlooking the Monterey Bay, looked so different than what he remembered from his childhood. It used to have fresh grass where Daniels would play football with his friends; he lost two front teeth there.
He wanted the park to be better for his 7-year-old daughter and for the community. So he decided to do something about it. Some of his childhood friends still lived in the neighborhood and they shared in his sense of nostalgia. He inspired them to join in a project he called Havana-Soliz Revival.
With no city or nonprofit money, they began tearing out the invasive plants. Daniels had developed a “disdain for ice plant” after taking an environmental studies class at Monterey Peninsula College, and learning that these succulents likely arrived on slave ships and that they damaged the local ecology. Daniels and his friends researched which species were appropriate for the soil and climate and beneficial for local insects. They drafted a plan for a new park design. They designated one area for a community garden, carving rows into the ground, and convinced the city to deliver some water by truck once a week.
The day I met Daniels at the park, he was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Black King” printed on them, and a definition: “A hardworking, intelligent male of African heritage who is a noble and knowledgeable natural leader.” He told me the shirt is meant to dispel any preconceived notions you might have about Black men. No need to guess who he is. The shirt will tell you.
Daniels opened up and told me he had survived cancer, sharing various details about his past. I checked with him to make sure he’d be OK with these details appearing in the paper. He was. He is comfortable showing vulnerability. He said that at his lowest moments, he’d been shown vulnerability and compassion, and that it allowed him to grow as a person.
He had been living in Arizona and had to move back home to Seaside because of the cancer. “I was forced to move back into the neighborhood,” he said. “But I'm kind of glad I did. It gave me an opportunity to open my perspective, kind of reground myself. Everything is one: the best version of me has to have the best community. The best community has to have the best version of me.” (You can read more about him in my Q&A-style story from the latest issue of the Weekly.)
Daniels needs your help to make this the best community. Remaking a park and creating a community garden requires things like seedlings, fertilizer and tools. If you want help, he’d love to hear from you at rdaniels2333@mpc.edu or 831-200-5092.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
