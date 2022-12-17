Outdoor dining parklets are an urban asset. So why are they always under attack?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, feeling dismayed by the challenges that outdoor dining parklets continue to face. As my colleagues and I have written many times in the pages of the paper and in this newsletter—vibrant, parklet lined streets are one of the silver linings to come out of the pandemic. Unlike to-go cocktails, though, parklets are seemingly always on the verge of being shut down in Monterey County.

The latest forum for the parklet wars is Pacific Grove. As Pam Marino reports in a story in this week’s paper, outdoor dining in the city is at risk of being shut down after the planning commission recommended stricter rules for where parklets should be allowed. Should these recommendations be enacted by City Council, all of the city’s 13 parklets would be dismantled—five permanently, with others allowed to build back should they choose.

Among those dismantled would be the sturdy, artistic outdoor dining space at Happy Girl Kitchen—it’s a rare pre-pandemic parklet that has been in place for over eight years. “I was aghast,” co-owner Jordan Champagne told Marino. “That parklet makes Happy Girl such a special place for me and my customers.”

That’s true. Here’s hoping City Council can see what an asset parklets are—to businesses, customers and the city itself.