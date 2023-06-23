Kyarra Harris here, thinking about family. As a Navy brat, traveling all over the world is kind of a given, and today I am grateful for all the places I’ve been and people I’ve met along the way. But sometimes I wonder what it would have been like to grow up near my aunts and uncles, cousins and other extended family members.
Needless to say, I was awestruck when I learned about Pacific Grove Cleaners, a 97-year-old family business on Grand Avenue, that closed its doors quietly and humbly earlier this year.
The patriarch of the business, Kakutaro Uchida, started the dry cleaners in 1926. At that time, California law didn’t allow people of Asian heritage to own land, so a white friend bought it and leased it to him.
The Uchida family has run the dry cleaners since, namely two of Kakutaro’s sons and one son’s wife, after he died.
Then Randy Uchida, Kakutaro’s grandson, ran the dry cleaners with family members for 40 years. In that time he was able to raise his own family and build a life in Pacific Grove. The closing of Pacific Grove Cleaners isn’t something he wanted to happen, but he feels it was inevitable.
“I’m not used to change, but nothing lasts forever,” Uchida says. “How many small businesses last 100 years? Not many, because often there’s a generation that says, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”
For Uchida, running the dry cleaners was a great opportunity to move out of the city to a small town, and raise the child he and his wife were expecting. But as Uchida says, many years have passed and business is not the same. Not to mention, family members are getting older.
“I’ll miss the relationships with customers,” Uchida says. “Those relationships made the hard times bearable.”
It’s difficult to run a small business and Pacific Grove Cleaners has had its ups and downs, but the last couple of years have been especially challenging. There just wasn’t a profit anymore, and Uchida decided it was time. Now, he plans to have the building stripped down by the end of the year to sell. Then, Uchida plans to move to an area with warmer weather where he’ll be closer to his daughter and granddaughter.
Uchida admits he’s kind of over the media attention the closure has received, not because the story isn’t important, but because he feels it’s most important to his hyper-local community and customers.
“People who cared about the dry cleaners already know,” he says. “It’s a very local thing.”
I get it. Imagine the time, hard work and sacrifices it takes to keep that business within your family for nearly a century. I tell Uchida as much, about how amazing it is for Mr. Kakutaro’s grandson to close the final chapter.
He laughs. “I am not proud to be the one to close it, but I did my best,” he says.
How can you ask for any more than that in honoring a family legacy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.