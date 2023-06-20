Pam Marino here, thinking about the famous line from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Maybe if you’re a teenage Capulet in love with a Montague. But not so if you’re a Pacific Grove restaurateur and the rose is an outdoor dining parklet.

On tomorrow night’s Pacific Grove City Council agenda is a proposal by a council subcommittee to tear down three parklets constructed during the pandemic at the corner of Lighthouse and Fountain avenues and replace them with an extended sidewalk area to accommodate tables and chairs, similar to Alvarado Street in Monterey. It’s P.G.’s most popular corner on weekend evenings, in part thanks to the live jazz quartet at Wild Fish’s parklet located there.

A second alternative would leave the existing parklets intact, with new striping on Lighthouse Avenue, with an added bike lane. The narrower lane and bike lane would guide vehicles toward the center of the street, increasing visibility, according to the subcommittee report.

One of the subcommittee members, councilmember Luke Coletti, famously stated last December in a council meeting attended by many worried restaurant owners and citizens who love the parklets that the spaces were safe from destruction. “The demise of Pacific Grove parklets is not happening,” Coletti said, “whatever consolation that derives.”

Now Coletti, along with councilmembers Debby Beck and Lori McConnell, want the parklets possibly removed and replaced by the sidewalk extensions, which they are defining as “permanent parklets.” In a report to council, they said the proposed extended area at Lighthouse and Fountain be paid for either by the restaurants or the city itself, to the tune of $35,000 to $50,000 per space.

“Safety first” is the subcommittee’s stated reason for going off their original assigned task of updating parklet guidelines and creating a whole new plan. They believe that the parklets create poor visibility for drivers and pedestrians. It’s the same refrain of the P.G. Planning Commission last year, of which Beck was a member before she was elected to council in November. (As a side note, the commission’s own survey showed that 75 percent of those asked approve of the current parklets.)

Not surprisingly, restaurant owners who spent thousands of dollars to construct their parklets are unhappy about the subcommittee’s proposal. (Wild Fish’s owners told the Weekly they spent upwards of $50,000—they won “Best Parklet” in a vote by Weekly readers in 2022.) Owners fear this is the first step in eliminating all of P.G.’s parklets in favor of extended sidewalks.

To them, an extended sidewalk dining area is not a parklet. A letter from P.G. Economic Development Commissioner Aaron Hoops on behalf of the commission to the P.G. City Council states that “outdoor/patio/sidewalk dining is a vastly different experience than parklet dining which may include shelter, heat, lighting, ambience, etc.”

The letter also states that the parklets give P.G. an economic advantage. “Tampering with the livelihood of this program is a major step backward in the momentum that we have created in post-pandemic economic recovery,” it reads. Commission members point out there have been no traffic safety issues, nor parking issues, in the downtown area.

The EDC is asking that the council keep the existing parklets as they are. I expect the three subcommittee members to vote for their plan. All that’s left is to see how the other four members of the council will vote.

Members of the public can weigh in by attending the meeting in person inside city hall at 300 Forest Ave., or online. The agenda can be found here.

What do you think? Is the extension of a sidewalk the same thing as free-standing parklets? And who should pay for them?