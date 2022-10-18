Paul Flores found guilty of the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart in a trial that had been a long time coming for everyone involved.

Daniel Dreifuss here, reflecting on the fact that, after more than 25 years, the Smart family has a little closure in knowing what happened to Kristin Smart. Smart, a Cal Poly student, disappeared Memorial Day weekend of 1996. Today, Oct. 18, Paul Flores, who was the last person to see her alive and remained the only person of interest in the case, was found guilty of first degree murder. Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, was found not guilty of accessory to murder.

I have covered this case since the first week I started at the Santa Maria Times in 2011. Over the next four-and-a-half years, I covered candlelight vigils, press conferences, memorial walks, and search warrants being executed. Then I moved to Monterey County and so did the trial—in April, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen announced that the Paul and Ruben Flores trials would happen here. The opening statements began on July 6, 2022 and I was there as a photographer.

I knew a lot about this case even before the podcast In Your Own Backyardbrought persistent and national attention to it, and have heard stories and theories that circled the small towns of Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. I remember driving by the giant billboard asking for information about the disappearance of Kristin Smart almost once a week during my time at the Santa Maria Times. I remember that, when San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson was elected, he said he would bring Kristin’s killer to justice.

Today, as I waited in the overflow room at the Salinas courthouse, I thought back to everything I have covered: What does it all mean? Is the only suspect, and the last person to see Kristin alive, about to walk free? How many times did I have to jump in the car and race to get to breaking news about this case? Would this be the last time I would do that?

The verdict was read just after 1:30pm today, Oct. 18, and the courtroom was packed with both juries, who heard testimony in the trials simultaneously, but deliberated separately over the past two weeks. Paul and his lawyer stood as the verdict was read by the clerk. Paul showed little to no reaction and quietly sat down after he knew he would be going to jail for the rest of his life.

Ruben Flores, meanwhile, left the courtroom as a free man, and spoke to the media where he blamed his son's conviction on the media and all the negative publicity for his arrest. With his lawyer by his side, Ruben continued to say he was happy with his verdict but disappointed in the verdict for Paul. “There has been a lot of bad stuff written that does me no favors, but everyone wants to hang somebody,” Ruben said. “I am glad it is over.”

The verdicts are in and after a 25-year wait, justice was served, in some regards. I hope the Smart family can rest a little easier tonight.

Read full newsletter here.