Pandemic hot take number 4,005,590: I have a loose relationship with time now. Most days when I think about “last year,” I’m really thinking of 2019.
My morning routine revolves around whether or not I have had enough sleep. If yes, I’ll wake up at 6:45am, why not? If not, I’ll wait until the very last possible minute, usually 8:30am. Then I go into a time compression machine for eight to 10 hours, where a stream of deadlines, meeting reminders and FitBit notifications tell me, “wow, you haven’t moved from your seat in eight to 10 hours.” All the while, I get reminders that things are opening back up again, returning to “normal.”
My days are slow, fast, slow or some variation of that. The fast parts are a reminder that people still expect a lot from each other. Stories have to be filed, interviews have to be done. That hasn’t changed.
The slow parts remind me I’m lucky to live where I do. That I can end my days with walks on the beach or take a lunch break browsing online exhibits, something I would have never had time for circa 2019.
Announcements about museums opening up, and that people are publishing books and making art, tell me that people—and their hard work and creativity—will endure. This week in Hot Picks, we bring you some ways to tap into, and be a part of, that creativity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.