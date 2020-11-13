People don’t like asking for help. It’s best if you just show up.
Good afternoon,
Marielle Argueza here, no longer refreshing the number for election week.
Ordinarily, on the night of covering elections, the Weekly team mobilizes all over the county for a 15-hour work day. Without fail, we always turn out a paper and live coverage that very Tuesday. While doing our work, the team would type out their stories on bar tops, vacant tables at election parties and sometimes in candidates’ homes. Just months ago, during the primaries, I attended four election parties and ended up hanging out with staff writer Asaf Shalev and former Weekly intern (turned Salinas Californian staff photographer) David Rodriguez, taking up more than our fair share of seats at Post No Bills, turning the bartop into the unofficial war room for local news coverage.
But it’s 2020, so you know…pandemic. The majority of this year was spent staring at screens and abusing the refresh button on our browsers. I was tasked with going to one in-person party in Salinas—the county GOP watch party—and then the virtual Democratic watch party. So instead of zipping around the county, I was doing my election night thing more or less from the couch.
It was just me, the dog, my laptop and my sister. It was still stressful and anxiety-inducing, but this time, someone close to me was watching how the live-election night sausage was being made and periodically she would ask me questions: “Who’s that?” “You OK?” “When’s your deadline?”
At first I was a little annoyed. She needs to be awake earlier for her job, and she needed to be in bed, not watching me work on a 10:30pm deadline. But she stayed, like background noise.
She folded clothes, picked up my bag and work materials flung in all corners of the living room. She finished cooking dinner and washed the dishes.
I pulled myself from the vortex of work and realized the house was clean, there was food on the table and the laundry was put away. For a moment I remembered that it wasn’t only election season; we’re also entering holiday season and the next stop on the calendar is Thanksgiving. In the middle of all the chaos and stress, I found myself thankful that my little sister showed up for me, despite her own life, her own stress, her own job demands.
This week’s Hot Picks is inspired by how we can all do better to show up for each other, unprompted, without ulterior motives—except only to take care of each other. There is no telling which way the world will spin and though there’s no ignoring the uncertainty of the present and the future, it’s good to remind ourselves that there are people who care for us and there are people who need us.
–Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
