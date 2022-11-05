Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.

David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.

Rubin’s account of how the collection was kept in Monterey County can be found in this week’s issue, and I highly recommend it—it’s an excellent read, and Rubin is able to capture a lot of fascinating detail in a relatively short space.

The vastness of Hathaway’s collection is remarkable—it contains approximately 80,000 images—and as we stood in the temperature-controlled vault with MCHS Executive Director James Perry and local historian Kent Seavey, who’s administering Hathaway’s estate, I was awestruck.

As Rubin engaged them in conversation to report her story, I paced the stacks, reading the subject titles on Hathaway's files and fantasizing about one day sitting in the adjacent reading room the historical society is in the process of completing, which is being outfitted with furniture from the former home of Jesse Carr, a founding father of Salinas. The room, Perry says, will ultimately mirror the interior of a stately, 1880s home, and I cannot wait to spend hours in it.

I was also struck by how lucky the region is not only to retain Hathaway’s collection within our midst, but also that he did the yeoman’s work, over many decades, to collect the images. Had he not, it seems quite probable that many of them, if not most, would have been lost forever, buried in a landfill. It is indeed a found treasure, but not one that came through luck—rather, through a life’s work. And that work is a legacy that will be of invaluable importance for those researching Central Coast history in the near or distant future.

Written accounts of historical events are often filled with inaccuracies, because human memories are imperfect, and colored by each witness's perception, life experiences and perhaps their character.

But historical photographs—while they may not tell a complete story—don’t lie, and can contain thousands of words.

At one point in the tour, I asked Perry to pull the file of photos of the Chinese fishing village in Pacific Grove that burned down in suspicious circumstances in an era of notorious anti-Chinese racism in 1906—there are before and after shots—and one image of a Chinese man standing in the burnt wreckage still haunts me.

That is just one piece of history Hathaway saved, and one that should never be buried.

Read full newsletter here.