Pets occupy a unique place in the lives of humans.

Sara Rubin here, while cuddling my two cats and thinking about how much pets mean to people. Humans’ affection for pets occupies a unique status. Even the most adoring person-to-person romances are characterized as “puppy love.” In the annual Monterey County Gives! fundraising campaign (run by the Weekly with partners the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Community Foundation for Monterey County), animal-focused nonprofits routinely raise the most money. Perhaps it’s that our pets are so innocent—there is no blame, no politics, no score to settle in our relationships to animals.
All our pets ask of us is food, water and, depending on the animal, cuddles (sorry, fish). In return, they offer loyalty and affection.
According to a formula developed by the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are 0.568 pets per household in the United States. (Dogs are the most popular, with 0.384 per household, followed by cats, 0.254, then birds—0.028—and horses, 0.007.)
This week’s cover story is dedicated to our relationships with our beloved animals. Staff Writer Celia Jiménez covers “petiquette”—some of the ins and outs of how to get your animals to relate to people who might not appreciate them as much as you do. Staff Writer Pam Marino covers the thorny issue of pet insurance, and whether it’s worth it for pet parents (spoiler: some of the time, yes). Features Editor Dave Faries takes a look at how hard it is to find pet-friendly apartments, and the pressure that puts on both humans and their animals. (In the past year alone, SPCA Monterey County has taken in 217 animals specifically because a landlord would not allow pets.) Staff Writer Agata Popęda looks at the attraction of exotic (and sometimes very expensive) birds at a shop in Prunedale. And I put a GPS tracker on my free-roaming cat, and found the data pretty surprising.
The idea of a pet issue is something we’ve talked about for a long time at the Weekly, and this is the second time we’ve produced one. There’s a lot of love from our own staff for our pets (who are featured in a staff pets page) and we have a pretty good feeling there’s a lot of love from our readers for their pets, too.
To that end, we invite you to join us in our first-ever Reader Pet Challenge. The Weekly relies on readers like you, and we are in the midst of an appeal to readers, asking you to help underwrite the costs of local journalism. This week, when you make a contribution in honor of your pet and send us a photo, we’ll put your pet in a gallery on our website.
You can also check out a tracker online showing whether cats or dogs are raising more money. To participate, visit mcweekly.com/petchallenge. From all of us in the newsroom, I (and cats Bixby and Violet) would like to extend a thank you.
