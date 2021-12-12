David Schmalz here, with pickleball on my mind.
It’s the subject of this week’s cover story, and if you told me in March 2017—when I first learned the sport existed while covering a Monterey City Council meeting—that I would someday write a cover story about it, I would have called you a crazy person. My main question at that time: What the hell is pickleball?
As I quickly learned while reporting this story, it’s a hybrid of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, and pickleball enthusiasts will tell you it’s the fastest growing sport in America, though I found that claim impossible to verify. But it’s popularity is clearly booming.
I’ve also since become aware that, across the country, pickleball is a lightning rod issue in many communities (including this one), with many proponents, and fewer, but equally passionate, critics. The main issue for the critics is the noise—the irregular pop, pop, pop, thwack sound of paddles hitting balls—and I can’t deny the sport is louder than most. But that’s at least in part due to its popularity: If you show up to a court where pickleball is allowed in the morning hours, you’ll likely find a lively crowd of diverse ages having a good time and chatting it up.
In addition to watching pickleball for this story, I got to play it, too. The first time was on a recent afternoon at Via Paraiso Park. It wasn’t during priority hours and no one was playing tennis, but there was a pickleball doubles match happening on the adjacent tennis/pickleball court.
I played singles with a friend and had a blast—I grew up playing tennis and have played ping-pong my whole life, so I found the sport easy to pick up and super fun to play. And it was just enough exercise to get my heart rate up and break a sweat, but it didn’t feel nearly as impactful on my joints as tennis—there’s a lot less ground to cover.
Aside from banter with my friend, I had a few notable interactions during the games I played. The first was anti-social: three Walter Colton Middle School students, walking by on the street after getting out of school, started heckling my friend and I. (After a split-second debate with myself about whether to respond, I asked them how their homework was going.)
The next one was far more revealing about the phenomenon the sport has become. At another point during that first game, two women watched my friend and I play from outside the court’s fence, intrigued. Finally, one of them asked, “What sport are you playing?”
The second time I played was on a Friday morning at the Wheeler Street Tennis Courts in Seaside. I was especially curious about it because it’s near my house, and I had heard there were alleged parking issues on Wheeler Street, adjacent to the court.
When I was there, between 11am to noon, there were no parking issues to speak of—the entire side of the street abutting the park was empty, no cars. And what I discovered was a welcoming group of about a dozen retirees who simultaneously coached a friend and I on how to play doubles, and then dominated us on the court. In the first game my buddy and I got skunked 11-0, or, in pickleball terms, we got “pickled.” It was both humiliating and delightful but more than anything, it was just good, clean fun.
That’s really when the reason for pickleball’s popularity sank in: My friend and I just showed up, both around 20 years younger than everyone else on the courts, and we were instantly welcomed into the fold and encouraged to keep coming back. In a nation where the social fabric seems to tear a bit more everyday, that simple kindness, and openness, felt like a revelation.
I don’t have a good sense if the sport will continue growing in popularity at the same rate it has in the past decade, but I do have the sense it’s not going anywhere. Like with the various other challenges facing humanity, we’re just going to have to adapt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.