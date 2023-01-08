Pinnacles became a national park a decade ago. Has the designation changed anything?

David Schmalz here, thinking about one of my favorite places in the area code, a place where some of the trails make me feel like a kid on a playground.

I’m talking about Pinnacles, which became a national park on Jan. 10, 2013, nearly 10 years ago to the day. To celebrate that milestone, I wrote a cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly that explores what impact that change in official status had on both the park itself, and its surrounding area. Pinnacles had been a national monument since 1908, so did anything really change?

I don’t want to give away the conclusions I came to—that’s in the story, which I encourage you to read, not only for the words but also for the beautiful photos. Most were taken by Weekly Art Director Karen Loutzenheiser, who has visited the park many times, most recently on New Year’s Day.

I too have visited the park many times, the first being in 2014 when I was a new resident to Monterey County and had no real sense of how stunningly magical it is. I’ll never forget my first hike through the Bear Gulch Cave, stepping up a metal staircase in a pitch-black cave next to a waterfall—I couldn’t believe it was real. The same can be said for the High Peaks Trail, which features stairs chiseled out of rock and climbs around spires formed 23 million years ago. As an added bonus, one can often see California condors. Having hiked that trail many times, it still inspires wonder every single time.

If you haven’t yet been to Pinnacles, I encourage you to go. And if you have, I hope you get back there soon—it’s beautiful after all the recent rain.

I also hope you check out this week’s cover story—and maybe learn a few things you didn’t know about one of the most special places in Monterey County.