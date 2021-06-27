Christopher Neely here, wondering how we got to a place where we are all eating, on average, a credit card’s worth of plastic each week.
That’s just one of the revelations I came across while reporting the cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly—an attempt to peel back some of the layers of the growing issue of plastic pollution in our world, and some of the efforts happening right here in Monterey County to combat it.
Many of the people I spoke with for this story agree: Plastic is a sort of a miracle material. It’s lightweight, waterproof, costs nearly nothing to produce and you can do almost anything with it. The double-edged sword, however, is that it can last for hundreds of years. This durability/cost ratio makes plastic an obvious choice for something like PVC piping or car parts but quite questionable when used to carry the extra set of laces in a box of new shoes.
Plastic is all around us, yet this is a relatively new issue. Plastic only began picking up popularity in the 1960s, and more than half of all plastic ever produced in the U.S. was made after 2010. The Pew Research Center estimates more than 40 percent of the plastic produced each year is meant to be used once and thrown away.
Today, it’s nearly impossible for the average person to avoid plastic. We can bring our canvas tote bag to the grocery store, but we will likely fill it with items wrapped in plastic. Much of it is not recyclable in Monterey County—items like sealable plastic bags or clothing hangers, when tossed in recycling bins, end up in the landfills. The industry calls this “wishcycling” and it has become a much larger issue thanks to a 2018 decision by the Chinese government (more on that in the story).
All this information is daunting. It feels like breaking up with plastic may be just as tough as the material itself. However, there is really exciting work happening right here in Monterey County to advance our knowledge of plastic’s impact and ween us off this toxic material.
Over at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, a research team published the first study that confirmed that microplastics—broken down pieces of plastic that range in size from tiny to microscopic—are in the diets of two marine species of crab and larvacean. Researcher Bruce Robison says the study left no question about it: Microplastics are in the food web and they are making their way to us. Robison says the work by the team at MBARI will trigger follow-up research on how microplastics impact our health and biological processes.
There’s also the long-haul effort by Carmel resident Daniella Russo, whose organization Think Beyond Plastic is working to finance innovation in materials that can significantly reduce or eliminate the need for plastic. Think Beyond Plastic has helped innovators attract more than $50 million in grants and funding to help bring plastic alternative products to market.
Plastic is a gargantuan issue. To learn more about where we are, how we got here and where we could be going, pick up a copy of this week’s issue or check it out online.
