Play at school is more than just a game, it’s the first step toward building social and emotional skills.

Celia Jiménez here, excited kids have started their first week of school—especially the younger ones in transitional kindergarten or TK, who will experience being in a classroom.

Today marked the first day of school at Salinas City Elementary School District and I immediately thought of Tiffany Kellogg, a TK teacher at Monterey Park Elementary in Salinas, and her contagious excitement for different activity kits—including letters, science and building block toys—she assembled for her classroom. Kellogg was like a kid in a candy shop in anticipation of the new school year. She showed off the different types of toy foods, from tacos to sushi that kids will play with in the tiny kitchen she set up in the corner of the classroom, as well as the different costumes from around the world her students will try on.

Not so long ago, Kellogg says, playhouses were taken out of classrooms. But research has shown that games and interaction have a positive impact in early education. “It really is important for children to learn their social skills and to be able to interact with others and learn how to share,” she adds.

In May of 2021, Governor Gavin Newson announced a very ambitious educational plan, from elementary to college, at Elkhorn Elementary School in Castroville. This included a five-year plan to implement universal transitional kindergarten.

Over a year later, we are seeing the first steps toward achieving that goal. At SCESD, less than half of the schools offered TK for eligible 4-year-olds. Today, all schools and the district’s virtual academy are offering TK. No more waiting lists, no more enrolling their kids in another school because the nearest one didn’t offer the grade their kids needed. Aldo Ramirez, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services at SCESD, says having an additional grade would benefit younger kids because 4-year-olds will move from preschool to TK, leaving open spaces at the district’s early education centers.

By the 2025-2026 school year, all 4-year-olds will have access to TK—which will require a $2.7 billion per year investment at the state level. This school year, the state provided $490 million to upgrade facilities, including preschool, TK and kindergarten. The funds covered the purchase of small chairs and tables, as well as sizing bathrooms children can comfortably use.

Kellogg has worked as both a TK and kindergarten teacher. When she knew the district was expanding TK, she decided to come back and teach that grade. “I really love TK,” she says.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Kellogg likes preparing little ones for a school environment, and she loves being fed all day- when kids are playing with the kitchen toys.

“Every activity has a purpose, to help develop some skill that they need to move forward to make them more successful in kindergarten,” Kellogg explains.

One of the things I learned while talking with Kellogg is that young students can grasp complex concepts while playing, as well as learn social and emotional skills. Sure, it’s fun, but it’s also so much more.

Happy back-to-school week.

Read full newsletter here.