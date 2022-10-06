Please welcome: The Weekly’s new(ish) online calendar.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about my personal calendar and how the events listed there have proliferated in recent months. Some days it feels profoundly disorienting to go from the absolute quiet of the early pandemic back to a life where I have to negotiate competing demands on my time.

But overall it’s heartening to see local venues come back to life and new events take root. Events are extra on my mind today because arts and culture writer Agata Popęda and I just finished compiling the Weekly’s annual Fall Arts Calendar, which is in the Oct. 6 issue of the paper on newsstands now. The Fall Arts Calendar is our attempt to capture and preview the major festivals, concerts and art events coming to Monterey County through the end of the year. It is in no way a complete accounting of all events that will take place, but it does hit some highlights for things you might want to mark on your calendar, or buy tickets to, now. We hope you’ll give it a read.

Another way the Weekly spotlights upcoming events, of course, is in our Hot Picks calendar. Each week I scour the internet (and my email inbox) and choose a handful of events to feature with a short writeup. You can read the most recent edition of Hot Picks here.

One resource I use (for finding Hot Picks and for finding events to list in this newsletter) is the Weekly’s new (ish) online calendar. Launched quietly last fall, the calendar provides event organizers of all types the opportunity to post their own events to a list featured on the Weekly’s website. It’s an update to the online calendar system the Weekly used pre-pandemic—hopefully one that is a little more user-friendly both for event hosts and attendees.

The benefit to having this online calendar is simple: On the internet, space is (almost) unlimited. The constraints of print force us to make decisions about which events to list in Hot Picks, but there are many more than just seven to 10 events happening each week. Those events should be shared, too.

And now they can be. If you’d like to share an event with us and with the Weekly’s readers, we invite you to add it to the online calendar. (Click “Add Event” in the upper righthand corner; you’ll be prompted to create an account your first time through.) And if you’re looking for something to do, remember to check the calendar for both on-going and one-off events of all kinds.

My hope for the calendar is that, with your help, it will become more and more full and vibrant over time. If you have any questions, or need assistance with a listing, you know where to find me.

