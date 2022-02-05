Poets-in-Schools program brings the life-changing power of poetry to local students.

Aga Popęda here with good news for local students who like poetry (or those who both like and need poetry but don’t know it yet).

The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts just announced this year's Poets-in-Schools program instructors: Patrice Vecchione and Kathryn Petruccelli, who will spend the next two months visiting local classrooms and preparing interested students for a poetry competition in March—the deadline for poem submission is March 26. (All students from all schools in Monterey County are invited to participate and they all can benefit from the Poets-in-Schools program, or skip the schooling altogether and just submit their poetry straight to the competition.)

“We have been running this program for over 30 years,” says the center’s director Robert Reese. It started with an arts competition (still on, every year), but at some point, students started submitting poems, Reese says, so the center started accepting them. “Then we had this idea: Why not send a poet to local schools and introduce them to poetry, show them literary forms and get them writing?”

For the last 30 years this task was handled “almost single-handedly,” Reese says, by poet Elliot Ruchowitz-Roberts—professor emeritus at Monterey Peninsula College, where he taught composition, literature, public speaking and humanities for 32 years. Ruchowitz-Roberts retired last year, which resulted in two new faces this year. One of the poet-teachers is Patrice Vecchione.

Vecchione participated in the program before—years ago. She has been teaching poetry writing to both children and adults for the last 40 years. She just wrote a book on poetry writing for high school students titled My Shouting, Shattered, Whispering Voice: A Guide to Writing Poetry and Speaking Your Truth. Born in New York City, she moved to Santa Cruz as an 11-year-old. Poetry saved her life, she says. “My mother used to read me poems and there were poems for every occasion,” she says. “It was our private language.” Later on, in high school, when her family life got difficult, poetry helped her to retain her voice, to not disappear. “It kept me whole.”

Poetry as a life-saving tool, a tool of universal self-expression, is something Vecchione has been trying to share with people—especially young people—all her life. She taught her first poetry class to children when she was 19. “It became my life,” she says. “Children see the world for the first time. They don’t write cliches, the way adults do. Children are natural poets and adults have to try to see the world without preconceived notions.”

Poetry works at whatever age, Vecchione says, but when children become young adults, they have a need to say things, to speak their truth in a safe way. Poetry is that space. “Adults also have to speak their truth,” she adds. “Poetry offers a lot of possibilities for freedom.”

Vecchione has been working with children for whom English is a second language. And who are always told: that’s not how we say it. “Well, in poetry, this is how we say it,” she says. You can say whatever you want, however you want. She recalls a poem written by one of her students many years ago. His name was Daniel Sevilla and they met in Watsonville. She knows the poem by heart:

In my house, there is a chair.

When I sit in that chair

I remember Mexico, Mexico.

When I leave that chair,

I forget everything, everything.

The other poet-teacher involved in the project, Kathryn Petruccelli, is a bi-coastal performer and writer with an M.A. in teaching English. Her professional life has included translating “Hotel California” for Hungarian high schoolers and anthologizing poetry by rival gang members. She got her start in the world of poetry slam and spoken word, and believes strongly in the power of voice. She’s passionate about getting contemporary poetry, particularly that of poets of color, in front of youth.

Established by the Cherry Center in 1994, Poets-in-Schools impacts 1,300 Monterey County high school students annually. It culminates yearly with a public poetry reading held on Zoom, and students are encouraged to submit their work for publication in our annual digital and print anthologies. Students whose work appears in our annual print anthology are invited to read on stage.

