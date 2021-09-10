Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about democracy—both philosophically and in its messy reality.
I thought I had a pretty sophisticated understanding of this system of governance when I chose to study political science in college, or when I spent myriad Washington, D.C. dinner parties discussing the ins and outs of life on Capitol Hill, the belly of the beast for American democracy.
But my academic (and social) experience had nothing on what I learned during 12 hours working at a polling place in November 2020. I’d never really considered how elections work at an on-the-ground level, and I was impressed by what I discovered.
For those who have yet to work an election, here’s how it goes: You sign up (I filled out a form online) and are assigned to a training session and polling place. At the training (mine took place over a couple of hours one fall evening in a conference room at the Monterey County Fairgrounds), you learn about the process, protocols and roles involved in running a polling place. You’re sent home with a large booklet and told to study up. And then, suddenly, it’s showtime.
On Election Day you get to the polling place early to set up tables and chairs and those little privacy shields with the American flag on the side. Together with your fellow poll workers you organize the flow of the room, and decide who will do which job. There’s a designated leader for the polling station (usually someone who has past experience working elections), but no one is a professional. Instead, you’re all taking time out of your regular lives (I worked with a trauma therapist, a wedding planner, etc.) to support this essential function of democracy. That in itself is democratic—I had the sense that we were all at once underqualified and the perfect people for the job.
When voters start to arrive, you guide them through the process, making sure to complete certain steps and offering answers to their questions (if you can). It’s essentially a customer service job at that point, except that instead of serving coffee or selling a new pair of shoes you’re offering…well, access to democracy itself.
Working at a polling place, in my experience, is not at all political—it’s mechanical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt as patriotic as I did that day, working with a handful of my fellow citizens to help a bunch of others exercise their right (and, I would argue, duty) to vote.
I’m sharing my experience now because Californians are headed back to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for an important gubernatorial recall election. I’d like to encourage you, if you haven’t already, to take the time to vote. There are more ways to do so than ever—because of the pandemic, all registered California voters received a mail-in ballot. If you need more information about how and where to vote in Monterey County, we have a guide. The Weekly’s editorial board also has an endorsement. The Monterey County Elections Department has already received over 74,000 ballots, and counting.
Of course you can still go to your local polling place in person on Tuesday should you desire—just remember to bring that mail-in ballot with you. And be nice to your poll workers; they’re doing their best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.