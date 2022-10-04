Presentations reveal early concepts for the Second Avenue Site Development at CSUMB.

First thing’s first: If you are still experiencing some degree of pandemic-exacerbated depression or anxiety or generalized malaise, you are not alone.

This is Sara Rubin, relaying that perhaps very obvious insight from someone who is an expert on mental health. Julie A. Fast is a best-selling author on brain health, and she lives her subject matter firsthand. She has bipolar disorder, a psychotic disorder, anxiety and a head injury. She was in a relationship for 10 years with a man who has bipolar disorder. She is well acquainted with how to live with mental illness and how to live with someone who has mental illness.

And tomorrow, she is bringing her experience to Monterey County in the form of a virtual workshop titled “From Trauma to Resilience,” hosted by the nonprofit Interim, Inc. In the workshop, which runs from 9am-2pm, she’ll cover how to get things done when suffering from depression, anxiety, and a lack of focus. In short—she’ll offer valuable information for all of us, whether we have a brain illness or not.

“We live in difficult times,” Fast writes in an email. “Not only did we just have a pandemic that affected every person in our world, we also at the same time had the technology to show and talk about everything terrible that was happening as it happened!

“This has been a bit much for all of us. I don’t think we will ever go back to where we were.”

One silver lining of the pandemic, Fast says, is that it’s helped the public at large see something people in the brain health community have known for a long time: the crisis of access to mental health care. “Covid pushed it to the front of the news simply because so many people who were living on the edge fell off the edge and are now on the streets,” she says. “We have to accept that there are many people in our world who are too sick to ask for help and letting them languish on the streets is not an option.”

Fast works with the people suffering from brain illnesses—like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—but she also sees a need for the general public to tune into the need to care for mental health. “We all have to focus on mental health,” she says. “Covid made this abundantly clear. We can have mental health struggles such as depression and anxiety due to the world around us. We can suffer from not seeing our friends and family. Mental health means having a healthy mind so that we can enjoy our lives and make it through the tough times. All people need to take care of their mental health. We can do this through connecting with others, talking with loved ones and professionals and finding purpose and meaning in our lives. This is mental health.”

Fast works with the same community that Interim does, people with a mental illness, and she has seen how much they suffered from a loss of access to care during the pandemic. Now, as we all return to caring for our own mental health, she will offer ideas for how to serve this group of people who are especially in need. “We have to pick up the pieces and see how strong we can be as we get the help and services our brains require,” she says.

