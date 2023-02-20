Presidents Day still belongs to George, but Abe deserves his due as well.

Dave Faries here, struck by the observation that few presidents deserve to be recognized with a national holiday. It’s a matter of debate whether Andrew Jackson even belongs on a $20 bill.

Believe it or not, Presidents Day does not officially exist. It is still Washington’s Birthday, despite what it says on calendars. When the Uniform Monday Holiday Act went into effect in 1971 following an executive order by President Richard Nixon, the government moved the date of George Washington’s birth from Feb. 22 to the third Monday of the month, at least for holiday purposes.

A representative from Illinois—Robert McClory—had been instrumental in the passage of the Monday holiday bill, which was seen as a way to create more three-day weekends. McClory also tried to gather support for the Presidents Day tag, but Virginia’s Congressional contingent kicked up a fuss and the matter was dropped.

President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, issued the first proclamation setting Washington’s birthday aside as a day of celebration. He did so in 1862 and by 1879 Congress followed suit, adopting a holiday that applied to federal offices in Washington, D.C.—essentially giving themselves a day off, I suppose. The measure was extended to other federal employees six years later.

The shift from Feb. 22 was perceived to be a way to honor both Washington and Lincoln. The third Monday, after all, falls between their actual birthdays. That William Henry Harrison was also born in February (on the 9th) was of no matter. Who really remembers him? And Ronald Reagan—born Feb. 6—was in the White House as the notion of Presidents Day began to take hold, so he wasn’t included in the mix.

So McClory got his way, in the end. While some say the day now honors all former presidents, Washington and Lincoln stand apart in the public imagination—for good reason.

But these were not marble men. Washington was a slave owner, which we should not ignore. During the Battle of Monmouth, he dressed down General Charles Lee in language not considered fitting for the Father of Our Country (although historians are divided on the matter). In his memoir, Pvt. Joseph Plumb Martin recalled that, while he was too far away to hear what transpired, other soldiers told of Washington swearing. “It was very unlike him, but he seemed at the instant to be in a great passion,” Martin wrote. “His looks, if not his words, seemed to indicate as much.”

I like the tale Lincoln spun in a letter to Eliza Caldwell Browning in 1838 and the character it reveals.

The youthful Abe had promised a friend that he would propose to her sister, a woman he had met just once before. Lincoln soon had regrets. “She did not look as my imagination had pictured her,” he wrote, comparing her to a toothless visage of Falstaff. “When I beheld her, I could not for my life avoid thinking of my mother,” the letter continued. “In short, I was not all pleased with her.”

Lincoln did try to wriggle out of the situation. In the end, however, he felt duty-bound. He had given his word. So he proposed, only to be turned down.

“My vanity was deeply wounded,” Lincoln admitted. “That she who I had taught myself to believe nobody else would have, had actually rejected me with all my fancied greatness…I then, for the first time, began to suspect that I was really a little in love with her.”

He concluded the letter with a humble admonition. “Others have been made fools of by the girls; but this can never be with truth said of me,” he noted. “I most emphatically, in this instance, made a fool of myself.”

We are fortunate as a nation that on at least a few occasions in our history, the person met the challenges of the moment.

So today is officially Washington’s Birthday. But we celebrate presidents. Two of them, at least. We have a forgotten representative to thank for that.