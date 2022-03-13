Dave Faries here, excited—like many others—that professional soccer has arrived in Monterey County. I became a fan as a senior in high school in 1979 when my family moved to London and I caught Match of the Day on television.

In many parts of the world, passion for the beautiful game and for a favorite club run deep. An English adage allows that a fan can quit their job, quit their spouse, but not their club. The U.S. men’s national team famously bested England 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup, played in Brazil, and it’s still a sore point.

When I lived in central Pennsylvania decades ago, I was showing a friend from England some of the countryside when I pulled over and pointed out a stately brick home. “Know who lives there?” I asked, doing a little needling. “Walter Bahr. He got the assist on the goal when the U.S. beat England in 1950.” “Fuck you,” was his response.

Our cover story this week features Monterey Bay F.C., telling the story about how the team came to be. The team is part of the United Soccer League Championship, the second tier of professional play in the U.S. behind Major League Soccer. The sport is arranged differently here than in England. Both the USL and MLS are standalone leagues. Each have divisions and a playoff system.

In England and elsewhere, the tiered system is linked through relegation and advancement. For instance, 20 teams take part in the English Premier League. At the end of the season, the bottom three fall to the second tier, the Championship, replaced by the top three from that league. It goes like that all down the line, making battles at the bottom of the table as fraught as those between the leaders.

Maybe we will get there one day. But the sport is still in the making here, benefitting from growing interest in the international game and a strong system of youth soccer. Indeed, more children participate in organized soccer than baseball. The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2014, when it had been a fact for some years. Yet on the professional level, leagues have struggled to survive in the past.

Soccer—the word is actually a bit of old British slang, a cropping of “Association Football”—had its first American heyday in the 1920s with the formation of the American Soccer League, which benefited from waves of European immigrants to industrial cities. But with no stable leadership, the ASL fell victim to the Depression.

For the next four decades soccer languished. The 1950 national team was cobbled together from amateurs playing in the east coast and St. Louis—a team of hearse drivers, mailmen and laborers. Joe Gaetjens, who scored the winning goal against England, was a Haitian studying accounting at Columbia, washing dishes at a restaurant to earn his way. (He signed a document promising to become a U.S. citizen in order to join the team. He never did, returning to Haiti, where he disappeared, allegedly killed by the dictator Papa Doc Duvaliar or his henchmen.)

From the late 1960s through the early ’90s, several leagues tried to make a go of it. Most notable of these was the North American Soccer League, which became a brief sensation when the New York Cosmos and then other clubs laid out big money for names like Pele in the 1970s. But with bank accounts drained, the league sputtered.

MLS began play in 1996, wisely starting small, with the league itself taking control of spending. Even so, the league’s survival was tenuous for its first several years. Now MLS is expanding, as is the USL, which kicked off in 2011, looking to bring stability to soccer’s second tier—a tangled story, that.

It’s enough to say that the sport has arrived and is growing in the U.S. And Monterey Bay F.C.’s first season is now underway. Let’s cheer them on, and hope for success.

