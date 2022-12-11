Project Censored looks back at the year in under-reported stories.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the so-called Fourth Estate, a term for the media. The phrase comes from the 18th-century European notion of three estates—clergy, nobility and commoners—and refers to an independent media that can hold government to account.
The Fifth Estate is a newer phrase, dating to the 1960s, that refers generally to an alternative or underground press. It’s an acknowledgement that media itself can be a part of the ecosystem of power. This is precisely the kind of relationship that inspired Project Censored to form in 1976. Its mission is to highlight the value of a free press in promoting democracy, and to reveal the problem of media censorship. The group is less interested in censorship in the traditional sense than a form of self-censorship that happens, when a captured media ignores or downplays certain stories that deserve to be told.
This effort culminates in an annual list of those under-reported stories, and the 2022 top 10 list by Project Censored is this week’s cover story in the Weekly, adapted from Project Censored’s State of the Free Press 2023 by Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth. “In pursuit of their own interests and investments, media tycoons past and present, again and again, appear to be conveniently oblivious to the main frame through which they filter news—that of class, including class structure and class interests,” Huff and Roth wrote. “Consequently, they often overlook (or ignore) conflicts of interest that implicate media owners, funders, investors, and advertisers, not to mention their business clients on Wall Street and in Big Pharma, Big Tech, and the military-industrial complex.”
Those relationships emerge as a clear theme in this year’s list. There may be some stories here you’ve read in the independent press, or stories that you missed entirely and find surprising. In any case, for me the list is a reminder of exactly why a truly free press matters. I’m lucky to be a journalist working for an independent, locally owned news company in a time of mega-consolidation—of newspapers, and of democratizing platforms like social media companies that were once dubbed the Fifth Estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.