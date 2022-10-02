Public art inspires. We should be investing in more of it.

Bradley Zeve here with a big question. What do you consider essential for the community to be a vital, vibrant place, one that makes living here “the best,” for you or your family? There are many factors to consider and many possibilities for an answer, ranging from natural beauty to school quality, job opportunities, affordability, safety, public recreation, public transportation, good food and a vibrant arts and culture scene.

Depending on your age, family status, etc., there’s no doubt you’ll answer the above question with your own priorities.

This week’s edition of the Weekly celebrates many of the specifics of what our readers identify as the best of our community: That’s right, it’s our annual readers’ poll the Best of Monterey County®. Proceeding that special section is a story written by freelance writer Paul Wilner, celebrating some of the iconic public art that also is the best of our county, and a list of some of our community’s public art. (Including our very own Squid mural painted on the side of the Weekly building by artist Bryan Gage.)

If you’ve ever lived in a community devoid of public works of art, the place feels more dead than alive. In contrast, visit a place that’s outwardly supportive of public art and you’ve got something titillating, exciting, mind expanding, a draw for locals and visitors.

As Wilner points out, Monterey County has many pieces of original public art—created by some true masters—that deserve your attention. Still it seems to me that in a community that has as much international appeal, money and charm, we could probably do even better.

In Des Moines, Iowa, John and Mary Pappajohn helped create the 4.4 acre Sculpture Park with 26 large-sized modern pieces of art. It’s a vital community attraction, on par with the best of the best. In Marfa, Texas, artist Donald Judd created his work, now scattered across a former military base—modern, metal sculptures in the middle of nowhere—which have put Marfa on the map as one of the coolest towns anywhere. Judd’s work has attracted thousands of visitors and led to other art installations there, too.

The city of Zurich, Switzerland, and later Chicago, created a public art exhibit called CowParade with hundreds of fiberglass cows—each individually hand painted by a local artist—installed throughout their cities. Boise, Idaho (and now our own Sand City) has an outstanding collection of public murals on local buildings. Charlotte, North Carolina has a modern sculpture called METALmorphosis, a giant, mirrored head that turns, spits water, and is a widely popular local attraction. Bilbao, Spain has a 43-foot high sculpture called The Puppy. There are many, many grand examples.

Sometime ago I visited Eugene, Oregon and was inspired by the public art they had throughout their downtown. I contacted one of the artists and made arrangements to obtain “Fallen Angels,” a long, thin airplane cable with two life-sized, upside down angels dangling from it. My hope was to string it from the Weekly’s headquarters (at the corner of WIlliams and Fremont in Seaside) across Fremont Boulevard to the shopping center building where the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula lab sits today. Seaside’s mayor at the time, Jerry Smith (who later became a county supervisor), didn’t like the idea. He thought the angels would be a hazard and liability to the city, that drivers would crash into each other looking up at the art as they drove beneath it. We vehemently disagreed, and, sadly, the idea died.

In an effort to revitalize another public art plan, a few years ago the community economic development director for Seaside and I visited with Greg Hawthorne, sculpture/artist and councilmember in Sand City. We pitched the idea of creating a joint project called “The Artery,” installing a number of public art sculptures on Fremont Boulevard, west onto Broadway, down Contra Costa and into Sand City, connecting the two cities via public art sculptures mounted on the center median. It would be an expensive venture, and “The Artery” has been on the back burner since.

Still, public art inspires. Public art strengthens local identity, and maybe, if lucky, it attracts some international attention. Public art makes the list for what makes a community the best.

In a community wealthier than most, I’d imagine we’ve got some smart, successful people that may be inspired to fund and create Monterey County’s next, bold public art installation. We’ve also got talented local artists who are ready and willing. Isn’t it time to become one of the super cool cities with public art? Who’s in?

