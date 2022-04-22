Racing pioneer Willy T. Ribbs is part of a growing effort to make the sport more inclusive.

Dave Faries here, considering the faces of auto racing. In this country, as well as on the global Formula 1 circuit, they are primarily white and male—and always have been.

For an answer as to why, I turned to the legendary driver Willy T. Ribbs. In his day he took the wheel of just about any race car, becoming the first Black driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and the first to test an F1 car. He drove stock cars and won 17 times in the Trans Am series. “I didn’t drive Pike’s Peak and I didn’t drive drag racing,” he says; it’s easier to list his didn’t than dids. More importantly, Ribbs was recently named F1’s Ambassador of Diversity and Inclusion.

“For the sport to continue to grow, it must go in that direction,” he explains. “Auto racing will never look like the NBA, but it will have to have a look that everyone can relate to.

“That must happen.”

There have been women involved in the sport almost from the very beginning—as drivers, engineers, journalists, public relations executives and as fans. Amy Ruman, who drives in the Trans Am series, which visits WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend, is a two time champion. At last year’s Indy 500, there were six Latino and Hispanic drivers in the 33 car field. Asian faces are more common.

Ribbs’ first turn behind the wheel of an Indy car came in 1991. George Mack became the second Black driver to race at Indy—in 2002. The 500 started in 1911. Last year, when Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s top level since Wendell Scott in 1964, Arsenio Hall quipped that he “would have won by a wider margin, but police pulled him over three times.”

Lewis Hamilton—now Sir Lewis Hamilton after being knighted—stands as the world’s greatest driver, a seven-time F1 champion. But he’s the lone Black driver in an international field. Still, Ribbs says this sets Formula 1 apart when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

“They are doing it better than any other series,” Ribbs points out. “They have the best ambassador, Lewis Hamilton, and the second best ambassador, Willy T. RIbbs.” He added that with a laugh, saying “They hired the right guy. I told them that when they called.”

Formula 1 executive Ross Brawn, who is white, has said the challenge of bringing more Black faces into motorsports begins at the grassroots level, especially in schools, where STEM programs could eventually direct more young people into engineering. F1 teams consist of three or four drivers (two race, the others test), but hundreds of engineers and fabricators.

Ribbs also contends that the issue begins with money and exposure—to racing as a personal interest and, for young drivers, to team principals with the funds to support them. “I was lucky; I grew up in it,” says Ribbs, a San Jose native whose father raced. “I didn’t have to learn from scratch.” Breaking into the driving side of the sport is unlike playing the stick and ball sports. Driving schools are costly, racing even more so. The TA2 class of Trans Am, which runs on Sunday at Laguna Seca, is designed to be wallet-friendly. “If you’re going to call anything in racing affordable, TA2 is it,” observes Trans Am president John Clagett.” The price tag to take part in a full season, car and all? $250,000 to $300,000.

We are all—well, most of us anyway—aware of the disparities that haunt all aspects of life in this country. As a reminder, the poverty rate for whites stands at 8.2 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For Black Americans, it’s 19.5 percent. And the issue is as discouraging when it comes to the auto industry in general. Some 20 percent of Black families do not own a vehicle. Automotive News found that of 16,700 auto dealerships in the U.S., just 60 are Black-owned. And only a few Black faces show up at the board meetings of the auto manufacturers.

All of this can be frustrating for drivers of color. Hamilton has referred to F1 team brass as “the billionaire boys club.” During his racing career, Ribbs—who never back down from a challenge, but often had opportunities taken from him—was called “uppity.” (“Uppity” is also the title Adam Carolla chose for his powerful documentary on Ribbs’ time as a driver.)

It’s a familiar story. One of the greats of the 1920s, Charlie Wiggins, was shunned by white track owners and forced to ply his trade in the Colored Speedway Association.

Ribbs understands that greater representation is a long haul. But programs are beginning to be put in place. NASCAR started Drive for Diversity with hopes of both encouraging minority drivers and mechanics, and expanding a fan base that is 80 percent white. A nonprofit Urban Youth Racing School has been operating in Philadelphia since 1998.

The F1 Diversity and Inclusion effort for which Ribbs serves as ambassador is ambitious. There are splashy stunts that make a statement, such as a recent demonstration where female drivers Aseel Al Hamad and Abbi Pulling hopped in a car provided by the Alpine racing team, becoming the first women to drive an F1 car in Saudi Arabia.

But much of the program strives for grassroots, long term success—aiding engineering education and providing scholarships, creating media contact that is inclusive, improving access to youth esports teams and classes, as well as broadening opportunities for underrepresented drivers.

It may take years to pay off. But Ribbs—who is here this weekend as Grand Marshal for Trans Am Speedfest—has been through it. “Uppity,” the documentary, exposes the challenges of the past. “It was about tenacity,” Ribbs says. “In hindsight, after watching it, when I was young I didn’t appreciate how hard it was.”

Race fans, let’s encourage a more diverse, more inclusive racing world.

