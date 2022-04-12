Reading the social media comments about a story without reading the story can lead to confusion. Phil’s Fish Market provides a prime example.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how social media can distort facts reported in the news and make them go viral—especially, or perhaps particularly, when people don’t read the story itself but instead just read the comments.

That’s because on April 9, Phil’s Fish Market posted a letter on its Facebook page to provide a clarification that begins: “People have been calling the Market saying that information posted on Facebook reflects that we are closing (permanently) this coming Wednesday, April 13. We won’t be and we are actively working on finding an alternative location nearby.”

It goes on to say that “confusion began” when the Weekly came out with a story last week (on the racks Wednesday and online Thursday) about how a new, long-planned Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute research facility, if approved by the County Planning Commission April 13 (subject to appeal) would displace Phil’s Fish Market, which is beloved by everyone I know that’s ever been there. MBARI owns the 20,000 square-foot warehouse that Phil’s currently calls home—which also houses some MBARI research operations—and since at least 2008, has been planning this demolition and expansion into a new 33,000 square-foot building that would make the Institute’s research more efficient. Heidi Cullen, MBARI’s director of communications and strategic initiatives, says there’s a collective excitement within MBARI about what the new facility will bring, and that it’s considered “critical” to MBARI’s mission moving forward.

KSBW followed with a story on Friday.

I’m confident the Weekly’s story is entirely accurate—I reported and wrote it—and for the most part KSBW’s report was as well (though it did inaccurately state that Phil’s has been at this location, 7600 Sandholdt Road, for 30 years—that’s not accurate, as Phil’s moved to the location in 2000, after being displaced by MBARI at its former Moss Landing spot in 1999). So how exactly the “confusion began” I can’t say for sure.

MBARI’s plans have been public as far back as 2008, and Phil’s owner, Phil DiGirolamo, sounds confident he will find a new home in Moss Landing. When I spoke with him a few weeks ago he told me, “I’m working on it, I’m not ready to talk about it yet. We’re just working, we’re trying to figure something out. It’s not a fight, I knew it was coming.”

Yet somehow through social media, or perhaps through hearsay, that got twisted into the notion Phil’s was closing shop April 13, the date of tomorrow's Planning Commission meeting where the plans for MBARI’s new facility will be presented for approval.

I knew while reporting this story it would make a splash because so many people love Phil’s, but I didn’t expect my reporting to get distorted to the point where people would call Phil’s, believing it would close tomorrow.

It is also worth noting that MBARI isn’t the bad guy here. There is no bad guy. One thing lost in many of the comments I read is that MBARI has direct ties to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, another beloved local institution. MBARI’s research is the foundation of the Aquarium’s new exhibit “Into the Deep”, which features marine creatures from the deep sea that have never before been seen by anyone but scientists, and that up until a few years ago were thought to be impossible to display in the Aquarium. The exhibit, which I have yet to see for myself, is a marvel created by years of work from scientists and engineers at the Aquarium and MBARI.

The deep sea remains largely unknown. But much of what we do know about it is because of MBARI, a point that is beautifully articulated in the April 7 cover story by my colleague Christopher Neely—I highly recommend reading it if you haven’t already.

So here’s a reminder to us all that sometimes social media comments get it wrong. The best way to find the truth is to seek out the original material. And the best way to keep up on local news is to pick up a copy of the Weekly—did I mention that it’s free?

