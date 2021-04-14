Celia Jiménez here, surprised to find out some items I thought I could recycle—like polystyrene disposable plates—don’t belong in the recycling bin. I learned that by turning into a local app and website called “What Goes Where.”
What Goes Where is a collaborative project among different agencies: Monterey Regional Waste Management District, Salinas Valley Recycles, GreenWaste Recovery, Monterey Disposal, Republic Services, Tri Cities Disposal and Waste Management all went in on it together.
The app tells you which materials you can (or cannot) put into your recycle bin. There are item-specific guides, single-use plastics, the so-called “Dirty Dozen” (items you must not put in your recycling) and a recycling reference guide. It’s a resource that started in 2018, when the list of recyclable items changed.
To get localized information, you only have to add your zip code. Type the name of the object or material and it will tell you if you can recycle it, compost it or dispose of it. Besides knowledge, there’s also a game—the Recycling Challenge Game includes five different levels where you toss items such as cans, plastic utensils and so on into the bins where you think they belong. You can even obtain a certificate of achievement. (It’s digital, hence not recyclable!)
Zoë Shoats, director of communications for Monterey Regional Waste Management District, says the app is a great resource. She emphasizes a few things you should remember to recycle: metals—primarily aluminum; glass bottles and jars; plastic bottles and containers Nos. 1, 2 and 5; and clean paper and cardboard.
Just because a material claims to be recyclable doesn’t mean it necessarily is recyclable, Shoats adds. An example is Tetra Pack cartons (soup, milk or juice containers) that are marketed as recyclable. That’s where the localized app comes in handy.
And there’s clearly a need for educational resources. Residents have recently received fines for contaminated recycling. County leaders and representatives of trash collector Waste Management have been holding meetings to address concerns—and do outreach on common items that shouldn’t be in the recycling bin.
Some of the items on that not-recyclable list: Plastic bags, because processors in China have changed the regulations of materials they can accept. (You can still recycle them by disposing of them at grocery stores—or better yet, bring a reusable bag.)
Shoats says they don’t recommend washing recyclable items due to water scarcity, but bottles and containers should be emptied and at least scraped or spatula-cleaned. People should also make sure the lids are attached to plastic bottles to make sure they both get recycled. “Sometimes those lids can be very small, and they can slip through the machinery,” she adds.
Taking the time to double check items before throwing them into the recycling bin can help prevent contamination and avoid possible fines. Last year, contaminated recycling at MRWMD increased by 8 percent compared to 2019. Double-checking what we put in our bins can help prevent that.
It’s better for our waste haulers, better for our planet, and when it comes to both our conscience and potential fines, it’s better for us.
