Dave Faries here, noting that the first car I ever bought was Plum Crazy—a reference to its paint color, not the wisdom of the purchase. In fact, if I had held onto the 1970 Dodge Challenger that I picked up in 1982 for $300, I could turn it over now for six figures.

I’m an idiot.

The car I currently drive—worth quite a bit less—is Cadet Blue. Why not just plain blue or blue-gray? Manufacturers have been giving paint schemes evocative names from the very beginning. In reporting one of this week’s cover stories, I learned that by the 1920s, automobile companies had in-house teams of paint specialists and would send marketing representatives to Paris fashion shows to glimpse the hot new colors.

I asked the design team at Mercedes-Benz in Germany—why not?—about the thought process behind colors and the names given to them. It was an email exchange with a group of people, so the responses are a collective.

“We select relevant color trends which fit to the overall vehicle, as well as its positioning, design language and proportions,” the Mercedes design team reveals. “Timeless and classic hues, as well as colors with historical relevance”—think silver—“need to be part of the palette. By seeking out new colors and creating color palettes, we need to understand what our customers desire.”

This is pretty much the process all manufacturers go though. Color palettes are often determined a few years ahead of production by market research—no big surprise. Since the 1990s, the dominant hues have been variations of white, black and gray (which includes silver). According to the team in Stuttgart, these “are understated colors that symbolize timelessness and stability.” Projecting stability is a good thing.

Just as with a person’s wardrobe or decor, there is a general sense that the presentation of one’s vehicle makes a statement. The folks at Mercedes agree. “Color is a highly emotional topic and varies with individual customer tastes,” the team observes. “Some view the color of one’s vehicle as an expression of their personality. However, more neutral colors are more or less universal in popularity.”

The emphasis is on “some.” How many people have the guts to drive a gleaming yellow standout? Roughly 4 percent of all cars on the road dare to be so glaring. And yet, there are many colors out there. And often we just settle. What does Cadet Blue say about me? That it was a used car available in my price range.

So how do design teams come up with those clever names? Here’s what Mercedes has to say: “We choose names that best describe the specific shade of the given color. To do this, we look to where this color can be seen elsewhere, such as in nature. Ideally, these names also emphasize the character of the color, e.g., for intense colors, an intense name. Of course, trademark laws also play a role.”

To find out what others have to say, check out this week’s cover story on automotive paint through history. Or have fun with this story on the growth of Concours d’Lemons, where rust may be the most common hue. And you can learn about the evolution of supercars—and Concours d’Elegance—where color may not be the most eye-catching thing.

Whether you love Car Week as I do or are glad it’s coming to an end, the appeal of color is universal. What is your favorite?