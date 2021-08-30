Christopher Neely here, thinking about a comment a citizen submitted to the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission during a public input session this summer.
“When people ask what redistricting is and why it's important the answer is simple. It's about power…Redistricting determines just how meaningful your voice will be and it is locked in for 10 years. If we do not find enough people that represent various different communities, sadly only one group will have the power I mentioned and we all lose.”
That citizen was Christopher Barrera, president of the Salinas chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC. His comment encapsulates much of what is at stake as the California Citizens Redistricting Commission undergoes the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing the boundaries of districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, Assembly and the state’s Board of Equalization, which is a tax agency. A similar process is underway at the county level as well to redraw the boundaries of supervisor districts.
The process is triggered each decade by refreshed demographics data from the census. The demographics data is objective but—in accordance with some rough guidelines such as compactness and uniform population sizes—the final district boundaries are up to the will of the redistricting commissions. The commissions, aiming to draw districts that best represent the interests of an area, lean heavily on local input and that process is underway.
The state’s redistricting commission on Aug. 27 held a special listening session for “communities of interest” to weigh in on what they want to see out of the redraw. At that meeting, residents and groups from the five-county Central Coast region talked about the importance of keeping certain demographics within the same voting districts to ensure their voice and voting power are secured. Agricultural interests were among the most represented in the comments.
Folks have been weighing in since earlier this year, however. One commenter wrote in, “Monterey County's Black population is slightly more than 3 percent. Both the cities of Seaside and Marina have Black populations close to 8 percent, the highest anywhere in the county. These cities share a border and should not be split.” Another wrote, “We sure as heck don’t want to be aligned with Monterey. Monterey has nothing in common with [San Luis Obispo].” These are just examples of some of the aspects of community the state commission will have to consider.
At the county level, a redraw of the five County Supervisor districts is getting underway. The county’s 15-member redistricting commission will finalize a schedule for public listening sessions on Thursday, Sept. 2. Rosemary Soto, a county manager for the commission, says the only certainty at this point is that the county’s supervisor district boundaries will change. The only information available, for now, is public input. Soto says the state will release updated demographic data on Sept. 30 and the county and state commissions will have to scramble to complete their new maps, which will be locked in for 10 years, by Dec. 15.
This process works best when public participation is abundant. For information on how to weigh in at the state level, check here. And to stay up to date with the county’s progress, stay tuned to the redistricting commission’s calendar.
