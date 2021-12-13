Christopher Neely here, coming up for air while following the changes to voting district boundaries at the state level to remind you that the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is set to approve new supervisor district boundaries during a special 2pm meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The once-in-a-decade effort shapes the supervisor districts in accordance with fresh Census data. A volunteer citizens commission has been working to redraw the boundaries since the start of October, with the goal to make all the districts similar in population size, as compact as possible and contiguous, and keep them from disenfranchising certain populations. This process, which typically takes five months, has been condensed to less than three thanks to delays imposed by the pandemic.
The supervisors will be considering three maps, Plan 1.1, Plan B and Plan N, all three of which were recommended by the Monterey County Advisory Redistricting Commission. As I wrote earlier this month, the political landscape at the county level for the next 10 years will come down to how the supervisors prefer to cut up Salinas, the county’s population center. Since much of the county’s land mass is rural, four out of five supervisor districts need a piece of Salinas to meet the population requirements. The lone exception is District 5, which covers the Monterey Peninsula down through the Big Sur coast.
Which part of Salinas districts 1, 2, 3, and 4 will claim has been the main point of debate during redistricting discussions. Some residents in North County District 2 want to solidify their identity as a rural district and relinquish much of their existing claim to Northwest Salinas. A number of residents in District 4, which claims Seaside, Marina and Del Rey Oaks, think adding any more of Salinas to their district would dilute their Black and Asian voting power.
Whatever the supervisors choose will be set in stone for the next decade. The public still has an opportunity to weigh in by calling into tomorrow’s meeting or attending in person. The meeting will begin at 2pm and will be livestreamed on the county website and YouTube. Instructions on how to call in can be found on tomorrow’s agenda.
-Christopher Neely, staff writer, christopher@mcweekly.com
P.S. The Monterey County Gives! campaign is currently underway through Dec. 31. Learn about the important work of 170 local nonprofits, and please donate to support their efforts.
