Sara Rubin here, thinking about how precarious the lives of renters are. Even as a renter myself, I didn’t always feel this way—I pay my rent on time, I have good credit and I have always been able to find a place to live, and leave on my own terms. Then came Sept. 1 of this year, when my landlord called, I thought to invite us over to sign a new lease for another year. Instead it was a call to say her sister-in-law needed a place to live, and we had to move out in 60 days.
A fast-paced and very demoralizing search for housing ensued. There were wildly overpriced places, some dumpy and fairly priced places, some nice places that were mobbed with people during a 45-minute open house because all of us are scrambling to find housing in a crunched market. Luckily for me, after an exhausting two-and-a-half week search, my landlord called. Her family was going to find another solution, and the eviction notice was rescinded. The rent went up, but we get to stay in our home.
I had it good. Not only did I get to stay, but even the eviction letter was nice: “You have been exceptional tenants and it is with a heavy heart that I am writing this move-out letter.” It’s not like this for many renters, and Monterey City Council is taking a first big step toward addressing that tomorrow night. Council will meet at 7pm for a study session—meaning there’s no action to be taken, no ordinance to approve, but this is the earliest stage of a public hearing on what renters’ issues are that may guide future policy proposals.
That means this is a perfect time to get involved and share your stories. City Council wants to hear from you. Councilmember Tyller Williamson says, “I really think the most important thing is getting people to turn out. This is a really huge moment for the entire Peninsula; these policies can be leveraged and used in municipalities throughout.”
Exactly what “these policies” are remains to be seen, but might include things like rent control, the creation of a rental registry to track units or the creation of a city Rent Board, composed of tenants, landlords and mediators. What might be floated in the future depends on what people say today. And what renters say is critical, especially given that the council is composed entirely of homeowners.
According to a report by Monterey Community Development Director Kim Cole, the average monthly rent for a studio in 2019 was $1,289; for a one-bedroom, $1,734; and for a two-bedroom, $2,236. (When I first saw those numbers my eyes widened—then I realized they’re two years old so no, they do not represent the current reality, at all.)
Also according to Cole’s report, 66 percent of Monterey housing units are occupied by renters. That’s a community with a loud voice, but only if they use it. To join in, you can attend the meeting in person at Monterey City Hall, or via Zoom. You can also email your comments in advance to cityclerk@monterey.org.
We at the Weekly would also like to hear your stories as we gear up to do a special issue devoted to housing and look at potential solutions. Send me a note if you want to talk.
