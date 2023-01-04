Resources and information on how to stay safe during the coming storm.

Pam Marino here, bracing for the atmospheric river that is expected to flow through our county. Not long after this email hits your inbox, the storm—one that meteorologists are expecting to be one of the worst in the last six years—is expected to land.

Based on some intense radar images and satellite photos that look like clouds winding up in preparation to unfurl and deliver a massive punch, Monterey County officials started a steady drumbeat yesterday to alert people to possible flooding and other storm-related hazards. Cities joined in the beat earlier today, including Salinas which issued its own emergency declaration.

The Weekly staff will be covering the storm, and providing you with as much information as possible to keep you safe, warm and dry. If you’ve got power—and it’s a good idea to store up as much power as possible by charging all of your devices—visit montereycountyweekly.com regularly for updates.

A helpful resource for emergency information is Alert Monterey County, the county’s alert system that pushes out notices via text. You can sign up at bit.ly/Alertsignups.

For specific information about this storm, the county has set up a page with updates on evacuations, evacuation centers and other helpful information here. For general preparedness and safety information about storms, flooding and landslides, check out the county’s page at bit.ly/MCOESstorms. The county also keeps a regularly updated page on road closures, which can be found here.

The important thing is to stay safe. Officials are asking people to stay home or shelter-in-place and keep off the roads. If you must venture out, never drive through flooded water and obey all signs closing off roads and other areas.

We’re always interested in tips. If you see something significant going on in your neighborhood feel free to email us or use our tip line, which can be found here.

Stay safe out there.