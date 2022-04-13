Road work along Ocean View Boulevard in Pacific Grove is disrupting harbor seal pupping season.

Pam Marino here, writing after a lunchtime walk down along the shore in Pacific Grove, specifically along Ocean View Boulevard between 5th Street and the Hopkins Marine Station. I wanted to see for myself what is going on with the harbor seal pupping season.

There were zero moms and pups at what’s known as the 5th Street rookery, a rocky stretch with only a couple of small sandy spots for spillover from the more populated marine station beach.

The widest expanse of the marine station beach was empty save for a couple of seagulls hanging out. To the left were a few moms and their pups, while way over to the right there was a medium-sized group of harbor seals. A naturalist volunteer with Bay Net, the volunteer arm of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, said that there had been two births since yesterday.

A gaggle of spring break tourists were admiring the cute baby seals on a gorgeous, sunny spring day. “That’s so cool,” said one dad, as the family continued their walk down the Rec Trail headed toward Lovers Point.

It’s cool if you don’t live here and have never seen pupping season before. To a resident like me who sees it every year, it was a little unsettling. The numbers of harbor seals and their babies appear to be down so far this season.

Another Bay Net volunteer and Pacific Grove resident, Thom Akeman, thinks he knows why. Back in February California American Water and the city’s Public Works Department began roadwork along Ocean View. Cal Am is performing maintenance on a water line under the street and the city decided to follow along behind with paving and other improvements.

At the March 2 Pacific Grove City Council meeting, Akeman told the council that it was pupping season and the work could seriously disrupt the seals. He reminded the council that the city has an ordinance that states no work can be done during the season. The council voted 6-1 to let the work continue. (Councilmember Luke Coletti voted “no.”)

Akeman and other volunteers monitoring the rookeries could see there was a negative impact on the seals as the work progressed down Ocean View away from the marine station and toward Lovers Point. “As it got closer to 5th Street it was a total shutdown of the spillover area,” Akeman says. He blames the loud noise created by the heavy equipment being used.

So far this year volunteers have noted more miscarriages than usual, more premature births, as well as pups born much smaller than usual. There’s also been cases of moms abandoning pups as soon as they’re born, or pregnant moms approaching the beach then promptly turning away.

I asked P.G. Public Works Director Dan Gho why the city chose to approve work during pupping season. He said the work started before the season began, adding that they were trying to time the work so that it ended before the busy tourist season. Gho said the same thing to Karen Grimmer, a NOAA resource protection coordinator, who says she called Gho a few weeks ago after hearing from Akeman and his wife Kim, also a Bay Net volunteer, about what they saw happening at the rookeries.

Grimmer told Gho that normally whenever there’s construction near a rookery, it’s required to at least call and ask about it with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, which is charged with enforcing the Marine Mammal Protection Act. She also reminded him that the federal act supersedes any local ordinances or state laws.

Last week she followed up with an email to clarify and confirm their phone conversation, and Gho “was very understanding and asked if they could go until Monday to finish that one area and then pause until after pupping season.” (Gho tells me they had to make sure the exposed infrastructure was secured and safe.) Construction did stop Monday and will possibly resume after May 31.

Grimmer commended the city for its annual efforts to protect the harbor seals during pupping season, installing fences to keep people out of the area, and educating the public about not disturbing the animals. “Everyone has the harbor seals best interests at heart and we all need to do a better job of communicating in the future,” she says.

The pupping season has not peaked just yet, Grimmer says, so hopefully we will see more seal moms arrive and give birth. Akeman reports that there have been a total of 28 successful births thus far. Prior to my walk this morning, he and his wife counted 42 seals on the beach. This same day last year there were 125.

“The total cost of this will be added up after all the pupping is done,” Akeman says.

