Rodeo is a lifestyle, both inside and outside of the arena. And it’s not without controversy.

Dave Faries here, recalling the time I covered the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Actually, I was there to feature one young cowboy who rode saddle bronc. I drove six hours to remote Rock Springs, Wyoming, watched him get thrown in four seconds, did a quick interview and then hit the road back home.

Some—probably many—people enjoy the high plains, but a few minutes on a highway surrounded by endless craggy grassland is enough for me to start reciting scenes from Clint Eastwood westerns in my head to kill the time. Yet the experience was worth all that tedium (meaning the scenery, not Clint; “You’re wanted, Wales.” “I reckon I’m right popular. You a bounty hunter?” “A man’s got to do something for a living these days.” “Dyin’ ain’t much of a living, boy”—great stuff). After being bucked from his horse and before dusting himself off, the young rider tipped his hat to the animal.

What people dismissive of rodeo may not understand is the lifestyle that permeates the sport. There are expectations of cowboys and cowgirls that include codes of behavior, respect and, yes, of Western wear. Even the sport’s top athletes respond with polite “yes, sir,” “yes, ma’am.” And that spirit extends to the animals they compete with and against.

This week’s cover stories look at different aspects of rodeo. Pam Marino observes the debate over whether rodeo is cruel to the animals involved. Certainly in events such as steer wrestling and tie down roping, animals are taken down—sometimes suddenly and hard. Yet these events evolved out of the daily work of cowboys on the ranch. And unlike the wayward steer on a ranch, the animals used by rodeos are trained for the purpose. There are differing views on the matter, and Marino presents the main arguments.

Speaking of Western wear, Agata Popęda visits a couple of shops in Salinas where work clothes of the old west have also evolved, but this time into rodeo high fashion—although, she reports, decorative leather and checkered shirts have always been part of the palette. Not surprisingly, California Rodeo Salinas brings in crowds and sales.

For bucking events, the rider is not exactly alone with the animal: there are others in the arena. Rodeo clowns and cowboy protectors have important jobs to perform. Celia Jiménez speaks with Josh Daries, a former bull rider who now acts as a cowboy protector. As we find out, they must be intuitive, able to instantly grasp what is about to happen and act accordingly in order to keep both the cowboy and the animal from harm.

When California Rodeo Salinas came to town in pre-pandemic 2019—remember those days?—I presented an overview of the different events that make up a rodeo. As we began to think about coverage for this year’s return, it occurred to me that while I’ve seen many Hollywood Westerns over the years (and return repeatedly to Clint Eastwood classics), the 1994 movie 8 Seconds is the only film featuring rodeo I’ve watched. The sport appeared briefly in movies like Pure Country. And that’s the role rodeo tends to play on the big screen: something in the background, something that was in a character’s past.

I spoke with champion bull rider Josh Frost, a second-cousin of Lane Frost, the main character in 8 Seconds. The film—and Lane Frost’s tragic death in the arena at Cheyenne in 1989—resonated with viewers unfamiliar with rodeo. In fact, Josh Frost tells me that “there are a pile of riders out there who got interested in rodeo because of the movie.”

A scene that still stands out from 8 Seconds comes at the end. Lane’s friend and fellow bull rider Tuff Hedeman completes his ride at the National Finals Rodeo a year after the events at Cheyenne and then remains on the bull’s back, riding this time for Lane.

Hollywood didn’t make that up. Hedeman did it in real life as a tribute to a friend and Hall of Fame rider.

Whatever one thinks about rodeo, the spirit of those involved is welcome. As Josh Frost explains, “we all want to win, but we want each other to do well.”

