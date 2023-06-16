Celia Jiménez here, getting ready for tonight’s big event—the first legal cruising event in Salinas in over 30 years. I’ll be a copilot in Debbie Tigerina Martin’s car: “Tigerina 65” is a 1965 Buick Wildcat. I’m very excited because it will be my first time cruising around town in a lowrider.
Martin is a Castroville resident and the founder of Lady Lowriders United—a women’s lowrider social group. She is busy with preparations and says she might wear ‘60s fashion. The car will also be dressed up for the occasion—“I'm gonna light her all up,” Martin says.
Violet Suarez, a Salinas resident, is a member of Lady Lowriders United and the Immortal Car Club. Suarez and her entire family—her husband Michael and their four children Mariah, Alia, Gio and Mia—will attend tonight’s event. “My dad was a lover of old school cars,” she says.
On May 16, the Salinas City Council voted unanimously to lift the city’s ban on cruising in front of a large crowd who cheered and clapped. “It was exciting. We haven't had cruising in Salinas for a long time,” Suarez says.
Martin says this achievement is thanks to the good relationships the lowrider community has built with law enforcement—several of whom, she says, are lowriders as well. There is also Assembly Bill 436, a bill that would remove cruising/lowriding bans across California.It passed unanimously in the Assembly and is currently in the Senate.
Martin and Suarez both started in the lowrider community at a young age, and tonight they will cruise in Salinas with many other lowriders showing their love for old cars and celebrating that it is once again legal to cruise on city streets.
The celebration starts at 6pm with the removal of the cruising prohibition sign at Salinas’ parking lot 8 at the corner of West Gabilan Street and Lincoln Avenue, and will continue with an official celebration cruise from 7-11pm. The meeting point is at Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave. to cruise on Alisal to Closter Park.
