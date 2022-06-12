Salinas’ Carr Lake is being reclaimed once again—this time for native plants, wildlife and community.

David Schmalz here, thinking about the word “reclamation,” and how we need to reclaim it.

For the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly I wrote about Big Sur Land Trust’s Carr Lake project, where the nonprofit will be transforming 73 acres of Carr Lake’s 480 acres—ag fields in the heart of Salinas—to create a 6-acre community park and restore the other 67 acres back to its previous state as a seasonal wetland.

The land has been farmed since the early 1920s, which was made possible in 1920 with the completion of the county’s Reclamation Ditch, an engineered waterway that travels out of the Carr Lake property—a historical floodplain, and once part of a chain of seasonal lakes—and carries water out to Monterey Bay.

The ag land the ditch drained wasn’t reclaimed, I would argue—it was claimed.

It’s only now that some of it is being reclaimed, after the Land Trust bought 73 acres of it in 2017. The final touches on how the group will carry out its reclamation are being addressed now.

To be clear, the project is not just for native plants, wildlife and a natural “green infrastructure” that will mitigate flooding—it’s also going to reclaim the land for people. In researching the story I learned that, prior to the arrival of Europeans, Indigenous people hunted and fished in the wetlands and harvested tule reeds to make canoes, which they then used to fish. (Though I like to think those Indigenous people didn’t climb into those canoes only to find food—they were far closer to nature than modern humans, so it stands to reason they took some joyrides too.)

The people the land is being reclaimed for now are the thousands of Salinas residents starved for open, natural spaces, and who may not have the means, for various reasons—work schedules, transportation, age—to reach a park where one can experience wilderness, or at least something close to it. Carr Lake is directly in the center of the city—it’s entirely surrounded by concrete and development—and the 67 acres Big Sur Land Trust is reclaiming for plants, animals and people will also include trails.

Which brings home another potential benefit of the project: I fully expect residents from various neighborhoods surrounding the property—many that are filled with apartment complexes where residents have no yards—will flock to those trails when they are ultimately completed, pending a slew of state and federal permits. When that happens in the coming years, local residents from those neighborhoods will be able to pass by each other on foot on trails, instead of in cars on a road, and they can say hi, and maybe even get to know each other. It may not seem intuitive, but open, wild places can help build community.

There’s a lot more I could say about Big Sur Land Trust’s project at Carr Lake, but it’s all in the cover story, which I hope you’ll check out if you haven’t already. And if you do, I hope you enjoy it—I enjoyed reporting it, in part because of how unanimously supported the project is by the community.

It’s a project that unites, not divides. It’s a reclamation—both of the land, and the community’s relationship with it.

