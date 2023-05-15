Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how car lovers may soon have more options to see and be seen on Salinas streets. Tomorrow, May 16, Salinas City Council could vote to end the city’s cruising restriction. This comes after Councilmember Orlando Osornio organized a meeting on April 25, during which over 200 people showed up at Sherwood Hall. They included car club members from groups such as Aztec Legacy and Oldies Car Club who are interested in bringing cruising back to the streets.
During the pandemic, many people turned to new hobbies and outdoor activities. One such activity that saw an increase in attention was car club gatherings. “The pandemic brought it back to life,” says Frank Calderon, the Oldies Car Club president.
Calderon says cruising—groups of drivers slowly lapping city streets—is a way of expressing culture, as well as a fun activity to do with family and people who share the same passion. However, cruising has long been banned in Salinas. In 1992, the city prohibited cruising in areas with posted signs (downtown Salinas has no-cruising signs), citing traffic congestion, littering, physical violence and more as the reasons behind the ban.
Since the ’90s things have changed, and ordinances that ban cruising have been repealed across California. The state recognized the cultural significance of cruising last year, and in February Assembly Bill 436 was introduced to remove cruising/lowriding bans across California.
And even groups charged with downtown beautification think it’s time to bring cruising back. The Salinas City Center Improvement Association believes it could be an asset if it doesn’t interfere with residents and local businesses. “Legalized cruising can be a special part of the community if there is a discrete but effective level of management and regulation,” SCCIA said in a statement.
Technically, Salinas City Council will consider three options to address the current cruising ordinance: Keep the prohibition in place, repeal it, or start a cruising pilot program. This would give them feedback on how repealing the ordinance would work in Salinas. The pilot program would start in August from 5-7pm on a fixed route East Bernal/North Main Street to East Curtis/North Main Street and parking at Sherwood Hall parking lots.
City staff are recommending that council repeal the cruising prohibition. “Repealing the prohibition on cruising could positively affect the community by providing a safe and enjoyable activity for car enthusiasts and an opportunity for increased economic activity, such as car shows and events, which could benefit local businesses,” states the staff report, which was prepared jointly by the city’s Administration Department, City Attorney’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, Library and Community Services Department and Police Department.
The council meeting starts at 4pm on Tuesday, May 16 in the Salinas Rotunda (200 Lincoln Ave.). If you’re curious about what will happen or want to weigh in publicly, you can attend in-person or tune in virtually.
