Sara Rubin here, contemplating how time seems to have lost its meaning during the pandemic. (Or is it just a function of getting older?) I’m doing my year-end reflections on the 2021 that was, taking stock of highs and lows and the arcs of certain stories. One story with a bunch of highs this year is the story of Salinas.
The city’s own tagline is “rich in land, rich in values,” but in recent years, it has sometimes felt like Salinas is more in survival mode—that rich land, the foundation of the Salad Bowl of World, is increasingly expensive. Homelessness has been on the rise, alongside housing prices and overcrowding. Crime has been a persistent challenge, and a familiar narrative begins to emerge: problems that are too big for a medium-sized city (population 164,000) facing a perpetual budget crisis and inability to afford enough police, enough sidewalk or road repairs, parks, etc. The list goes on.
But in recent history, the narrative—and the reality—have shifted for Salinas. While the pandemic and recession were of course a blow, the city’s agriculture-based economy proved resilient, unlike more tourism-centric economies of the Monterey Peninsula, for instance.
Federal Covid-relief funds via the American Rescue Plan gave Salinas a $54 million boost, enabling city officials to turn from crisis response mode to beautification mode, investing more in the things that get back-burnered again and again. With that ARP money, City Council is paying for a long wish list of items that are now on the front burner. There is $6 million each for road fixes and sidewalk improvements, $15 million on infrastructure projects like sewer and irrigation systems. Then there’s still room for the stuff that people see and experience and appreciate on a daily basis—$1.3 million to improvements at the beloved Firehouse Recreation Center, including the addition of an elevator to serve the elderly community that attends programs there, and $1.5 million for ongoing repairs at the Hebbron Family Center.
“We didn’t have a good year, we had a great year,” says City Manager Steve Carrigan.
That’s not the report card anyone expects to hear from a city manager emerging from a pandemic. But Carrigan’s rosy review is backed up by the financial data, as well as some more qualitative data.
In September, the city launched an initiative called Amor Salinas, an effort to develop a base of volunteers invested in beautifying and improving Salinas. For a recent cleanup day at Natividad Park, 242 volunteers showed up to help, where there would have historically been 10 to 15—a point of evidence for Carrigan that’s more compelling than any budgetary figure. As Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig puts it, the city is finally focusing on quality-of-life improvements, rather than just survival mode.
Beyond Amor Salinas, there are other improvements in the works. After long-standing complaints to Caltrans about trash along Highway 101, the state agency will reimburse the city of Salinas $155,000 toward a cleanup effort so it can finally get done. After 13 years of stop-and-start negotiations with the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority about relocating a transfer station out of the middle of the city, a deal has been inked and a move will happen by May of 2022. Funding for needed park improvements is in the works, with $6.8 million in grants awarded to Closter Park, and new plans have been approved for Carr Lake, which is in the process of a massive 73-acre remake.
Following nearly two years of crisis, the outlook for the county’s biggest city is a surprisingly good one. Part of that for Salinas is framing the narrative differently. “Salinas has had such a difficult time telling the good,” Craig says. “But the pace of everything we have accomplished this year—it’s crazy.”
