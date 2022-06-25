Salinas-native Yuliana Barrón-Perez’s story offers inspiration and a case for optimism.

Sara Rubin here, feeling inspired because people like Yuliana Barrón-Perez are feeling emboldened to find their way to positions of authority in this country that they deserve, even if there are signals everywhere, explicit and subtle, telling them that they don’t.

Barrón-Perez graduated from Salinas High School six years ago and then from Monterey Peninsula College and then, on Sunday, June 12, from UCLA. She delivered a moving speech to an audience some 10,000 people strong at UCLA’s LatinX Graduation ceremony, describing a journey that was deeply familiar to her listeners. As the daughter of a migrant farmworker, growing up between Salinas, Yuma and Oxnard, she said, there was a 40-percent chance she would drop out of high school—she was not expected to go to college, much less a prestigious university like UCLA.

At 16, Barrón-Perez visited Stanford, while on a trip with the Salinas Valley Dream Academy. She came back and told a high school counselor she wanted to go to college, but even her counselor told her to stay in her lane: “She laughed and told me I should just focus on finishing high school,” Barrón-Perez said in her speech.

She did go to Stanford—but not as a student. She worked for a summer as a campus housekeeper, scrubbing dorms. She watched college students settle in and said: “I remember thinking to myself, will that ever be me?”

Despite her questioning, she persisted and she worked hard. She enrolled at Monterey Peninsula College, then transferred to UCLA. It took her six years, working on the side, to finish her bachelor’s, with a dual major in political science and labor studies.

What’s most remarkable to me about Barrón-Perez’s telling of her journey is that while it’s inspiring, it also includes the unvarnished truth: That institutions don’t readily make space for people like her, the daughter of immigrants and three generations of farmworkers. She described sitting in a class at UCLA where one student described the state of the economy with a certain authority granted because his father is a venture capitalist; another student’s surname was shared with a campus building—a building that she learned his family had donated.

It felt, again and again, like she wasn’t supposed to be there: “I thought I was overstepping some type of imaginary boundary—the world kept reminding me to stay in my lane.”

For Barrón-Perez, that feeling started day one at UCLA, she tells me. She packed her things in lettuce boxes, instead of moving boxes, and moved herself into the dorm alone—both of her parents were working. Her roommate moved in with parents, stepparents, grandparents, siblings—the first sign for Barrón-Perez that her experience would be different, because her lived experience was different. She had not been groomed to attend an elite university, and had to persuade herself—and find others to be her ally and persuade her—that she deserved to be there.

Her description reminds me of another daughter of farmworkers, Alex Rocha-Álvarez, who grew up in Watsonville and attended Yale.

This is precisely what makes Barrón-Perez’s message so powerful—her story is not unique. She’s received hundreds of messages on social media from strangers who relate to her story. And if you watch the video (you’ll probably cry—I did) you’ll see many fellow students crying too, because they relate. The world signaled to them that they did not belong, but they persisted. Institutions might be slow to adapt, but they are learning—we are making progress.

The existence of UCLA’s Latinx graduation ceremony itself, now in its 49th year, is evidence of that. It originated after students walked out of a graduation ceremony that was not accessible to them and their families—and in this ceremony, speeches are delivered at least partly in Spanish. (Barrón-Perez wrote subtitles on the video of her speech, and next she’s going to translate the English parts into Spanish subtitles; her father and her grandparents don’t speak English, and they want to understand it in full.)

She was one of three students who spent 13 months organizing the university’s largest ethnic graduation. Full disclosure—she ran out of time to write a speech, so she repurposed a speech she delivered to a much smaller audience in her labor studies major graduation.

Barrón-Perez has spent her 24 years exceeding the low expectations society has of her. And now she wants to pay it forward. Specifically, having studied labor and work, she wants to become a union organizer, then maybe attend law school. She learned firsthand in a farmworker family the protections that workers gained from union efforts. And the current moment emerging from Covid is an optimistic one, she adds: “Workers are realizing the power that they hold,” she says, citing examples like Starbucks and Amazon.

First, she’s spending the summer back home, relaxing and helping her mom with marketing at her small business, Bety’s Western Wear. The Salinas Rodeo is their busiest time of year.

She has grand but attainable goals, and she is hopeful about the future. That makes me hopeful for the future, too.

