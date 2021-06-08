Mary Duan here, thinking about budgets. This time of the year, it’s all any government agency is thinking about. Specifically, I’m thinking about the city of Salinas’ budget, and the clash that is going to take place today when the City Council meets to discuss the numbers for the next fiscal year, and then vote on implementing the budget.
In normal years (and no, we’re not there yet) come budget day (today, starting at 4pm at the City Council meeting) some of the city’s off-duty police officers and firefighters would amass in the City Hall rotunda, wearing their union T-shirts, as a reminder to the elected officials sitting in front of them: Don’t forget about us. Some of the electeds have benefited from union member donations and endorsements, and now it was their turn to give back—in the form of budget considerations for their various departments.
But City Hall, and council meetings, are still closed to the public. So it was on June 7 that Officer Ruben Sanchez, head of the Salinas Police Officers Association, put together a slideshow and press conference to talk about the city’s budget. The SPOA’s reminder, and ask: We have 12 positions in the department currently frozen, a half-dozen officers are slated to retire this fall and there already aren’t enough of us to go around. If officers want to take vacation, or if they call in sick, it creates an automatic burden on the rest of the department, where officers are now working 10-hour, 40-minute shifts. Some of the city’s 12 beats go without coverage, with nine officers working four shifts per day. Special assignments, including a regional auto-theft task force and the VSTF, or Violence Suppression Task Force, could be next on the chopping block, as more officers are directed to patrol.
“Order ins,” Sanchez says, a procedure in which officers are called in on their day off, or told they’ll have to stay and work overtime following an already-long shift, “are happening a lot and more frequently.”
Then there’s the budget reality. City Manager Steve Carrigan gave the City Council a reality check as to what happens if more is cut from the police budget. He already cut $1.3 million, he says: Four sworn officer positions and one civilian position, which had been vacant, have been eliminated. And with the help of management analyst Tonya Erickson (“supremely talented,” Carrigan says), he also cut $700,000 from the department’s supplies and services budget. But those cuts happened to offset the 2.25-percent raise the city gave the SPOA membership.
Carrigan says that given the back and forth, there’s still a proposed reduction of $220,000 to the police department’s budget. So when Carrigan gave the council that reality check, he told them that if the police department’s budget gets cut further today, the council should expect to see increases in overtime in next year’s mid-year budget review.
It’s simple supply-and-demand. Not enough officers means more work for the officers the city has.
I’ll be tweeting the budget discussions this afternoon. You can follow along here.
