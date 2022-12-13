Salinas students show off their creative side in an art exposition.

Aga Popęda here with yet another arts invitation. Salinas Union High School District is hosting its first district-wide art expo from 4-7pm tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anybody can come. It’s an opportunity to see what the students and teachers at Salinas High School, Alisal High School, North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, and Everett Alvarez High School are working on throughout the year.
“I guess you could call it a pop up,” says James Nichols, an industrial arts teacher at Salinas High School. “It’s a three-hour event. But the best news is that we are planning to host an expo twice a year, at the end of each semester, and we are already securing a venue for May.” The student work that will be presented comes from the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) and Career Technical Education (CTE) Regional Occupational Program (ROP) programs. Expect everything, from welding to dancing.
SUHSD 2022 Art Expo will be held both indoors and outdoors, with a woodshop and Nichols’ graphic design studio open for touring. Most visual arts will be presented in the school’s cafeteria. These works include ceramics, digital art, three-dimensional art, paintings, mixed-media, and more. Add to it refurbished cars, hot rods and metal sculptures.
“Most of the projects are so site-centric,” says Nichols, who has been teaching graphic design and architectural design for 18 years. Students within the district interested in the same thing do not know about one another. A regularly-held expo can change that, create stronger teams and lead to wonderful career opportunities. “It’s definitely a community builder.”
Nichols’ team will present “some conceptual pieces,” as well as the art of poster design and photographic composition done with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. One of the “hot topics” of the expo will be AI [Artificial Intelligence] in the arts. “Very controversial and a very popular topic in the art world,” Nichols says. It turns out that with very fast computations, some programs are capable of creating incredible art, even following instructions from the text input. It can present an artist very quickly with an incredible number of options and images that can be then processed and further modified by a graphic designer in, let’s say, Photoshop, Nichols explains.
Sound enigmatic? Good. The students will be there to explain their work—to other students, families, staff, and the general public to understand and enjoy. One student artist who will be featured at the event is Paige McCollom of Salinas High School, the winner of the Salinas Public Library Card Design Challenge. McCollom’s design was chosen for Salinas Public Libraries’ new card that will soon be produced, distributed and used.
Salinas High School is hosting the very first event, but next time the expo will travel to another of five district high schools. While local schools got caught up with their finals’ rush, they still submitted some pieces, and the December expo is just a beginning.
The expo takes place at Salinas High School—726 South Main St. in Salinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.