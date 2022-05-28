Salinas takes a step forward on investing in community programs.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about a tiny portion of the proposed Salinas budget that will be discussed next week: $300,000 in funds for a pilot program focused on making grants to organizations doing things like peer-to-peer mentoring, violence prevention and art and science workshops.

The city’s finance committee is tasked with further developing the idea for this pilot program, so that it can be put to a vote and, if it passes, included in the coming year’s budget. Part of that is identifying potential partners so the city can work with them to expand community programming in these areas. The idea is to offer 10 grants of $30,000 each to current programs or local nonprofit organizations like Youth Orchestra Salinas, Rancho Cielo, Salinas Community Science Workshop and more.

The impetus for this program started back in December when the City Council approved the Salinas Police Department’s contract with ShotSpotter, a technology company that installs a system of sensors that detect gunshots in the city. During the discussion surrounding this contract, councilmembers Anthony Rocha and Carla Viviana González highlighted the need to invest in the community. The council also asked staff to include a plan to spend $300,000 on violence prevention and intervention programs.

Cesar Lara, executive director of the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council and director for policy and programs at criminal justice reform group MILPA, says this pilot program is a good start, but hoped there were more funds available. “I would love our programming to be more robust in our parks and rec programs,” he says. MILPA and other local organizations like Agents of Change, Community Before Cops and Reinvest Salinas have been consistently asking the city to invest more in community programs. They also opposed the ShotSpotter contract extension and protested an increase to Salinas PD salaries and the department’s budget last fiscal year.

Now, the city is making a little progress. The next steps are drafting and releasing requests for proposals, forming a committee to review those proposals and, last but not least, making the fund available this fall. González says budget discussions have become more community-centered and she wants constituents to participate in different parts of the process. “You deserve to have the opportunity to tell us what you want funded and what you want to see in your community,” she says.

The process is still in its early stages, and if you want to get involved the matter will be discussed at 2pm on Tuesday, May 21 during the finance committee meeting at Salinas City Hall. If the pilot is approved it will be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Read full newsletter here.