Imagine standing on a street corner and seeing a pack of cyclists whip around a corner a block away. Then, just a few seconds later, they fly by the corner you are standing at, leaning as they turn. It’s easy for me to imagine, because I saw it last year.
David Schmalz here, recalling my experience at the Sand City Criterium—aka Sand City Crit—a 10-corner race course on the streets of the West End district, where riders of different ages and genders compete in 15- to 60-minute races where the winner is whoever gets the most laps in the allotted time.
The event, now in its second year, kicks off at 8am Sunday, July 23, at the start/finish line on Ortiz Avenue in front of Post No Bills. There will be several races throughout the day, the last of which—the men’s pro riders who qualified earlier in the day—starts at 4:50pm and lasts for an hour.
Sand City resident Tom McCullough, the race’s director, expects this year’s event to be even bigger and better than last year’s. For one, he expects more riders—about 250, up from about 220 last year—and better infrastructure like hundreds of yards of fencing and a start/finish arch the Crit is borrowing from Sea Otter Classic (McCullough says he’s picking it up from Laguna Seca today).
McCullough also emphasizes the event is kid friendly—not only will the races be fun to watch, but also kids can participate (for free) in a 15-minute race that starts at 1:50pm (he encourages parents to bring their kids to the event by 1pm to register). The races will also be live-streamed on the big screen inside Post No Bills.
The course could hardly be more interesting—it’s got hills, awesome murals and an urban-chic vibe that defines the character of the city’s unique West End district. In a region where many residents want to preserve the past in amber, Sand City has become the opposite—its residents, and its leaders, are always down to try new things.
(Just over a decade ago, the founders of Post No Bills tried to first open the craft beer bar on Broadway Avenue in Seaside—just across the street from the now wildly popular Other Brother Beer Co.—but the Seaside City Council, in its infinite wisdom, voted against it. Post No Bills has since crushed it in Sand City, and will soon open an outpost at The Barnyard shopping center in Carmel.)
City Manager Vibeke Norgaard, when asked why the city always seems to be down to try cool, regionally unique events, says it’s perhaps because of Sand City’s small size, which allows it to be flexible and fast moving. I would also argue that the city’s history of being a live/work space for artists and other creatives also plays a role.
For those seeking more info on the Crit, check out mbrt.bike/sand-city-crit. One thing to note is that if you plan to drive to the event, you won’t have much luck parking in the West End, and will have to hoof it from somewhere else. Just like last year, I’ll be arriving by bike. Hope to see you there.
