Dave Faries here, looking forward—like so many people around the world—to gifts and good cheer. In many cultures those packages come in the form of a jolly old elf with an impossibly bright beard and fur-lined red suit.
The iconic tales of Santa Claus have been told and retold throughout the month and nobody seems to mind the repetition. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Miracle on 34th Street, The Night Before Christmas and Elf are regulars. His presence is felt in the characters that also help define the seasonal spirit, such as the Grinch and Ebeneezer Scrooge. A few favorites—A Charlie Brown Christmas—stray from the Santa Claus orthodoxy, but there are still lights and a shabby little tree.
I’ve interviewed Santa in character several times over my three decades in journalism—most recently for the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, which is on newsstands now. The big guy keeps pretty quiet about his transformation from St. Nicholas to Santa Claus, but does allow that his wild popularity during the Middle Ages caused him to pack up shop and move to the quieter wilds of the North Pole.
He assures us that a battalion of elves continue to produce toys, although Santa admits to sending them to training courses in Silicon Valley in order to remain up to date. The naughty and nice list—that’s a real thing. And it’s comforting to know both are closely guarded, because government officials have long coveted the former.
“We keep that away from them,” Santa once told me. “Most of them are on it, anyway. Ho Ho Ho!”
It’s best not to pry into your own status when talking with old Kris Kringle, however. “That line of questioning will put you on the naughty list,” he has warned. Yet somehow cartoonist Thomas Nast and writer Clement Clarke Moore remained on his good side, even after exposing his means of transportation and appearance.
It’s pure joy speaking to Santa in character, as it should be. Favorite cookie? Chocolate chip, naturally. Forget low-fat milk, he prefers whole. He indeed intended to cancel Christmas because of foul weather before Rudolph and his red nose came to the rescue that famous foggy Christmas Eve. And he leaves strong hints that Santa played himself in Miracle of 34th Street under the stage name of Edmund Gwenn.
Not much is known with certainty about the early years of Santa Claus. Scholars link him to a monk born into the Roman Empire who was named a saint likely for his defense of Christianity rather than the possibly apocryphal stories of generous acts and requisite miracles performed—the real St. Nicholas, who was became a patron of children and a giver of gifts as centuries wore on. But change would come rapidly once his story reached America.
The European diaspora to the New World in the 18th century began the transformation of a pious figure to a secular pop culture giant. Immigrants from the Netherlands honored Sinter Klaas—a short form of the Dutch Sint Nikolaas—with family gatherings. While Washington Irving’s 1809 Knickerbocker’s History of New York still refers to him as a saint, he glides through the skies on a wagon tossing presents to good girls and boys. No coal for the bad, however. Maybe it was a valued commodity before electricity. No, the naughty received switches, ready for use by abusive parents. The New York Historical Society issued prints of St. Nick in Santa form five years earlier, with stockings hung by the fireplace with care in the background.
The pieces were beginning to fall into place for Santa to be a symbol of Christmas, not as a religious observation, but Christmas as consumption of goods in the most joyous manner. By the 1820s stories were urging people to shop for Christmas gifts. The poem attributed to Moore, a minister, appeared as An Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas, now more popularly known as ’Twas The Night Before Christmas, made it to print in 1822.
Perhaps Moore was playing on The Children’s Friend, a poem distributed a year before of St. Nick, draped in furs and towed by a lone reindeer. Gifts to the good was impressed upon readers. And again, the bad kids were due a whipping. These were times both heady and harsh, I guess.
Marketing-minded shop owners began advertising visits from Santa as far back as the 1860s. Nast had tinkered with Santa images for some time. But the portrait he sketched for Harper’s Weekly in 1881 of a rosy-cheeked man decked in red and white, with a signature wide leather (reindeer leather?) belt sealed our perception of the right jolly old elf. Nast took the image further, staking Santa to a workshop in the North Pole. He surrounded workbenches with elves and summoned Mrs. Claus to join him.
Moore didn’t imagine the most famous reindeer of all. That was left up to a retailer, Montgomery Ward. First sold in poem form in 1939, it became a song and then the popular TV special, which first aired in 1964 and has been a staple ever since.
That’s the gist of the Santa story. And how far the mercurial figure has come: From a religious figure who gave hope in effigy to a bi-polar gift-bearing man quite willing to raise welts on children for the slightest grievance to a representative of good spirit and joy—the naughty list no longer held as a real threat—and bearer of the bounty of consumer culture.
-Dave Faries, features editor, dfaries@mcweekly.com
P.S. The Monterey County Gives! campaign is currently underway through Dec. 31. Today's Spotlight is Reading Is Fundamental, which is raising funds to purchase a whopping 48,000 books to be distributed to 16,000 Salinas and North County students, who get to choose three books each to take home, keep and love. Learn about their important work—and that of 169 other nonprofits—in this year's campaign, and please donate to support their efforts.
