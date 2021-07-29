Sara Rubin here, taking stock of the kitchen drawer that over the past year-and-a-half has become a repository of takeout paraphernalia—there are ketchup packets, paper napkins, plastic forks and spoons that I never used and probably never will. They’re all too likely to end up in the landfill some day.
The best way to deal with all that stuff is to just avoid it from the beginning. Whether or not I discard the plastic utensils in the proper recycling bin—and then whether the contents of that bin actually can be recycled—are downstream challenges that come with no guarantees. The better solution environmentally is to start from the source by avoiding disposable stuff altogether.
Tonight, Seaside City Council meets to consider adopting a progressive ordinance that would help the city do its part to solve this problem, with much-needed updates to the city’s existing food packaging ordinance, a decade old, which prohibits styrofoam. “Single-use food and beverage packaging constitutes a significant and growing portion of waste generated in the city of Seaside,” according to a resolution the council will vote on tonight.
The proposed changes would require that one-time-use items—those napkins, ketchup packets and utensils sitting in my kitchen drawer—are dispensed only upon request. (That’s a lot easier than customers remembering to ask, “please hold the utensils.”) It would mean those single-use items must be compostable products. It would also prohibit one-time-use water bottles from being distributed at city-hosted functions.
Some restaurants, like La Tortuga, have already made a switch to compostable materials, according to a report from City Manager Craig Malin to City Council. And city officials have conducted extensive outreach; before the pandemic derailed this ordinance from a vote in 2020, the city’s Environmental Commission discussed the change at 13 public hearings over the course of 17 months, and 198 businesses, including Seaside’s 54 restaurants, got letters about the proposed changes, and officials held two restaurant-specific town hall meetings. The city is also making $30,000 available to support the transition to new materials.
The changes are past due. The cities of Carmel, Monterey and Pacific Grove have already made them. Let’s hope Seaside joins them tonight.
It’s especially important in a diverse city like Seaside. As noted in tonight’s draft resolution: “The petrochemical industry, and the waste that it creates, disproportionately harms Black, Latinx, Indigenous and other communities of color and low-income communities at every stage of plastic supply chain—from fossil fuel extraction and processing to plastic production, use in consumer products, and disposal including incineration and leakage into the environment—by polluting our air, water, food and soil.”
I’ve heard the argument in the past that Seaside’s restaurants can’t afford to comply with rules like this. In reality, they can’t afford not to.
City Council meets tonight at 5pm, with an agenda devoted exclusively to this topic. If you want to participate, you can attend in person at City Hall (mask required), or tune in virtually. And whether or not you watch tonight’s meeting, please congratulate restaurant employees whenever you see them making an effort to conserve—positive feedback goes a long way.
