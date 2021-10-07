David Schmalz here, thinking about housing. It’s a topic I think about a lot these days, given that I’m currently subletting a room in Seaside and am on the hunt for a suitable place that I can afford to rent. Over the years, however (I’ve been a renter for all of the six years I’ve lived locally), what I find suitable, and what is affordable to me, are increasingly mutually exclusive.
Due at least in part to water constraints on the Monterey Peninsula that stem from the state’s long standing cease and desist order to Cal Am to stop overpumping the Carmel River (see this week’s excellent cover story by staff writer Christopher Neely on that), every city on the Peninsula is well short of their state-mandated goals to increase housing units.
Which is why it’s notable to see that tonight, the Seaside City Council will vote on whether to incorporate a nonprofit—the Seaside Housing Collaborative—that would be dedicated to acquiring property, developing it into affordable housing units and managing those units.
While the nonprofit won’t be able to create more water where none exists, it does have some advantages as compared to the city itself taking on the same objectives. None of these advantages are clarified in the city’s staff report on the topic, but Seaside City Attorney Sheri Damon was able to speak to them, broadly, in advance of tonight’s meeting.
One is that the nonprofit can apply for grant funding not available to government entities, while the city will still be able to pursue grant funding that may not be available to the nonprofit. Another is that the nonprofit, Damon says, wouldn’t be subject to the same request for proposal rules that the city is required to follow, which she says can be time-consuming, even if they do require the city to select the lowest-cost suitable bid for contracts.
“The hope is there’s a benefit in being more nimble in pushing these housing projects forward and being more aggressive and lining up partners to do these housing projects with than the city is, or can be,” Damon says.
Additionally, she says, the nonprofit would be able to issue bonds without the approval of voters (unlike the city).
When I spoke today with Matt Huerta, the housing program manager for the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, he wasn’t aware of the proposed nonprofit. He says it’s a “rare occasion” to see a city creating a subsidiary nonprofit, and says that whether it’s a good thing will in some ways be down to the nonprofit’s leadership.
Per the proposed bylaws, the nonprofit’s board would consist of seven members—the mayor, city manager and five Seaside residents serving three-year terms. Initially, those five members will be selected by a city council vote, and thereafter elected by the sitting board members, who are eligible to serve up to two consecutive terms.
“It seems [the city thinks] the nonprofits already out there aren’t able to deliver the services the city is hoping for, so they need to take it upon themselves,” Huerta says.
Councilmember Jon Wizard, who’s been a staunch advocate of affordable housing since he was elected in 2018, says that is the case with respect to several smaller properties the city would like to turn into housing—large nonprofit affordable housing developers, Wizard says, focus on large projects.
“The goal is to do small-scale developing,” Wizard says, and that larger housing nonprofits “won’t do something at that scale.” He adds, “The little infill lots within the city, that’s a way to activate them—if it’s allowed to be a good thing and not politicized.”
Huerta agrees. “I would just become concerned over the long haul that such an organization doesn’t become politicized,” he says. “One of the advantages of a [non-city-affiliated] nonprofit is it’s outside the ebbs and flows of political winds…” Politicization of the nonprofit’s board, Huerta argues, could create as many problems as it solves. “But I hope the current leadership uses it as a positive tool, and we’re here to support that.”
I hope so too—as a renter, as a Seaside resident and as someone who wants to see more affordable housing in the region. Assuming the incorporation of the Seaside Housing Collaborative is approved by the council tonight, it will certainly be something worth paying attention to in the months and years to come.
