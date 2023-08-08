Kyarra Harris here, thinking about cars. Car Week is coming to Monterey County in a few days and I can’t say I’m an expert in the field, but I love to take pictures and interview the car owners who always have a story to go with their vehicle. I’ve learned that sharing the stories behind the classic and often flashy cars is part of the whole experience of a car event.
The Seaside Police Department shared photos of a replica car donated to the department by former police chief Tony Sollecito. The replica is based on a 1970 Mercury Monterey patrol car, one that police really drove back then.
And cars can help tell the story of the history of the police department, too. The vehicle marked a return to black-and-white cars after six years of using all-gray police vehicles. It’s shown outside of the then-4-year-old police department, which you might still recognize today, now 53 years old. (Officer Jim Barnes and Cmdr. Bill Gullett are pictured.)
TheMercury Monterey model was considered a flagship car during the peak of its popularity. There were several models, but of course one of the highlights is that it's named after Monterey.
Sollecito, whose law enforcement career spans decades, donated the replica to the city and stopped by the police station, Friday, Aug. 4 to say hello. He designed the car himself and gave it a name.
“Tony designed car 602, aka Myrtle, after the first police car he ever drove in Seaside,” according to a statement from Seaside PD.
As I dive into my research pre-Car Week, I hope to capture more of what goes into a car and its care—including the history with the owner and what stories they have to tell.
