Seaside is set to license its seventh cannabis dispensary. How many dispensaries is too many?

David Schmalz here, and I’ve got a question on my mind: how many local cannabis dispensaries can the market support?

It’s something I’ve been pondering lately because at tonight’s Seaside City Council meeting the council will consider approving a license for what would be the seventh dispensary in the city, and the fourth on Broadway Avenue in the city’s downtown.

When Seaside first rolled out its cannabis dispensary ordinance in 2017, the plan was to have only three dispensaries. But during the meeting where the ordinance was approved, the Council did an about-face and upped that number to six.

Then in April 2021, the Council upped that number again to eight—five would be allowed on Broadway in downtown, and three in other parts of the city (the latter cap has been reached).

The proposed newest dispensary the Council will be deciding whether to license tonight is Wowee Canna at 1605 and 1609 Santa Barbara Street, right next to Other Brother Beer Co. Almost directly across the street is an existing dispensary, Perfect Union, and down the street are two more.

The outstanding question that remains to be answered—and ultimately, it is one that the market will decide—is: does having more dispensaries in Seaside make the pie bigger, or does it make each slice smaller?

Currently, Seaside is projected to collect about $1.3 million in cannabis tax receipts for the current fiscal year, which is expected to be about 6-percent less than the previous fiscal year. And in the city’s mid-year financial report, the section on cannabis tax receipts, when referencing that slight decrease, reads in part, “This indicates that this new revenue source has leveled off and is likely no longer in a growth phase.”

But the number of dispensaries does keep growing, which presents a range of possibilities: One is that pie does get bigger, and the existing dispensaries don’t see their revenues fall off. In this scenario, Seaside would get more tax revenue. Another possibility, and I think a more likely one, is that at least some of the existing dispensaries see their revenues dip. Eventually, some may even decide to close up shop, especially if the city keeps permitting more of them.

I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing—restaurants, for example, go out of business all the time—but it will be interesting to track: In just a few years, Seaside has become the dispensary capital of Monterey County, and it will be a test case for the impacts of market saturation.

I’d love to know your thoughts on the matter.

